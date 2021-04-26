Richmond American Debuts New Model Homes In Winchester

WINCHESTER, Va., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Virginia, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) - Get Report, is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of two model homes at Abrams Pointe ( RichmondAmerican.com/AbramsPointe) in Winchester. This notable neighborhood in the scenic Shenandoah Valley showcases six popular floor plans with the open layouts and designer details today's homebuyers are seeking.

Model home toursProspective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Abrams Pointe to explore the brand-new, fully furnished Melody and Presley model homes and learn about other available floor plans at the community. The sales center is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Virtual appointments are also available.

More about Abrams Pointe:

New single-family homes from the $400s

Six versatile ranch and two-story floor plans

2 to 7 bedrooms, up to approx. total 4,560 sq. ft.

Airy 9' main-floor ceilings, granite kitchen countertops, quartz bathroom countertops and stainless-steel appliances included

Located just 10 minutes from Old Town Winchester, with easy access to charming shops, popular restaurants, historic landmarks and centuries-old architecture

Commuter-friendly proximity to Route 7, Route 50 and I-81

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at Abrams Pointe will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants to select colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Abrams Pointe is located at 101 Abrams Pointe Boulevard in Winchester. Call 540.548.4435 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information. View health and safety updates at RichmondAmerican.com/COVID-19.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 210,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/richmond-american-debuts-new-model-homes-in-winchester-301277081.html

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.