Richmond American Debuts New Model Home In Cecil County

NORTH EAST, Md., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Maryland, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) - Get Report, is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of its Lapis model home at Seasons at Chesapeake Club ( RichmondAmerican.com/ChesapeakeClub) in North East this weekend.

In addition to the two-story Lapis, which boasts three to four bedrooms and approximately 2,180 generous square feet, Seasons at Chesapeake Club showcases four other floor plans from the builder's sought-after Seasons™ Collection ( RichmondAmerican.com/SeasonsMD). This versatile home series is designed to make homeownership attainable for a variety of buyers.

Model home tours this weekendProspective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Seasons at Chesapeake Club to explore the brand-new, fully furnished Lapis model home, learn about other available floor plans and enter for a chance to win an exciting giveaway on March 13 and 14. The community sales center is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

More about Seasons at Chesapeake Club:

New Seasons™ Collection homes from the $300s

Five flexible ranch and two-story floor plans

3 to 4 bedrooms, approx. 1,610 to 2,180 sq. ft.

Airy 9' main-floor ceilings, granite kitchen countertops, quartz bathroom countertops, center-meet patio doors and more included

Community restaurant/event venue, walking trails and open space

Easy access to I-95 for commuting to Wilmington , Philadelphia and Baltimore

, and Close proximity to downtown and Elk Neck State Forest waterfront

Hundreds of structural and design options

Complimentary Home Gallery™ consultation

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at Seasons at Chesapeake Club will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants to select colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Seasons at Chesapeake Club is located at 337 Bay Club Parkway in North East. Call 410.312.2829 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information. View health and safety updates at RichmondAmerican.com/COVID-19.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 215,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

