Richmond American Debuts Four New Model Homes In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of California, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) - Get Report, is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of four inspired model homes at Woodberry at Bradshaw Crossing ( RichmondAmerican.com/WoodberryatBC) in Sacramento.

Model Grand Openin gs ( RichmondAmerican.com/WoodberryatBCGO)

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Woodberry at Bradshaw Crossing for model home tours starting on Saturday, October 3. The Sales Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday through Thursday and from 1 to 6 p.m. on Fridays.

Community highlights:

New homes from the low $400s

Eight ranch and two-story floor plans

3 to 6 bedrooms, approx. 1,280 to 2,620 sq. ft.

Gated entry, vineyard, dog park, natural ponds and wildlife reserve

Easy access to Elk Grove District schools, shopping, dining and Highway 50

Arnold , Baxter , Beaumont and Chandler models open for tours!

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at Woodberry at Bradshaw Crossing will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants to choose colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Woodberry at Bradshaw Crossing is located at 9602 Ogden Ranch Road, off Bradshaw Road and Vintage Park Drive, in Sacramento. For more information, call 916.581.7001 or visit RichmondAmerican.com.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 210,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/richmond-american-debuts-four-new-model-homes-in-sacramento-301140384.html

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.