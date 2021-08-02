Richardson Sales Performance Welcomes Chris Renda, Chief Sales Officer, North America

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Richardson Sales Performance, a leading global sales training and performance company, announced that Chris Renda is joining the executive team as Chief Sales Officer, North America.

At Richardson Sales Performance, Chris will lead the North American sales organization, providing leadership, direction, and an executive vision to ensure alignment with the company's financial and strategic goals. As the Chief Sales Officer, Chris will lead the sales team in their pursuits to create customized solutions that help take Richardson customers to their next level of performance.

John Elsey, Richardson Sales Performance President and CEO, says: "I am thrilled to welcome Chris to our Executive team. Chris will further strengthen an already experienced leadership team, all of whom are committed to helping guide our customers to growth in a complex and challenging environment. Chris' work within the learning platform space will accelerate our digital innovation as we seek to meet the emerging needs of sales, learning and enablement leaders."

Prior to joining Richardson Sales Performance, he was responsible for the Client Sales function at the learning and talent management company Cornerstone OnDemand. In his time there, the company grew from $45 million in revenue to nearly $750 million and the Client business was a significant contributor to this growth by focusing on client retention and upselling and cross-selling new solutions. Chris has had a very successful career in sales and executive sales leadership positions, in large part due to his focus on capability building in the teams he led, and in the clients they served.

Chris is based in Cincinnati with his wife and three sons.

About Richardson Sales Performance Richardson Sales Performance is the global leader in sales training and perfor­mance improvement. The improved sales training company drives accelerated growth by simplifying and solving the sales-growth equation. From ensuring your sales managers are executing the right activities, to equipping your sales team to drive a buyer-aligned sales process with exceptional skills and strategies, we will guide your sales organization through a digitally-enabled performance journey that excites, engages and reveals re­sults. Get to know us and experience what is possible - managers who know exactly how to drive growth from their teams, customers who see the difference in how your sales team shows up and a clear path to outperformance.

