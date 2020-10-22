Richardson Electronics Now Offering Pureechem Ultracapacitors

LAFOX, Ill., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL) - Get Report announced today the availability of Pureechem ultracapacitors.

Located in Chungcheongbuk-do Korea, Pureechem manufactures ultracapacitors that have low internal resistance (ESR), larger capacity per unit volume, and substantial long life. These ultracapacitors are available in 3F-100F, 2.7-3.0V radial cells, or 5.4-6.0V module packages. Common applications include automatic meter reading (AMR), data storage, GPS tracking, uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), portable electronics, and cordless tools.

Pureechem's Purixel Ultracapacitor is unique in that it uses an electrode binding technology created by its research and development team to produce better conductivity and increased storage capacity. The increased binding strength between the current collector and electrode layer devices enhances the performance of the ultracapacitor. This results in excellent performance and greater durability.

"We are thrilled to add Pureechem to our growing list of ultracapacitor partners. This technology is continually evolving and we look forward to how it will benefit every day users," said Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President of Richardson Electronics' Power & Microwave Technologies group.

"We are pleased Richardson offers a global distribution network and an excellent solution. There is no doubt that the combination of our supercapacitors, which can be used in a variety of applications, and Richardson's team, will create tremendous synergy. We look forward to our future success," said Pureechem's Chief Executive Officer Han-Joo Kim

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; flat panel detector solutions and replacement parts for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company's strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and "engineered solutions" based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

About Richardson Electronics - Power & Microwave Technologies

For 70 years, Richardson Electronics has been your industry-leading global provider of engineered solutions, RF & microwave, and power products. With the launch of the Power & Microwave Technologies group, we continue this legacy and complement it with new products from the world's most innovative technology partners. Richardson Electronics' Power & Microwave Technologies group focuses on what we do best: identify and design disruptive technologies, introduce new products on a global basis, develop solutions for our customers, and provide exceptional worldwide support. As a global company, we provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rellpower.com.

