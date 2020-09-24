Richardson Electronics Now Offering General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems High Energy Capacitors For Pulse Power

LAFOX, Ill., Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd . (RELL) - Get Report announced today the availability of General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems' high-energy capacitors for pulse power.

General Atomics' high-energy capacitors for pulse power are exceptionally reliable and capable of handling even the most demanding applications. Solutions are available from 1KV-100KV, with custom types available to 2MV. The metal case variety is self-healing and has high-peak current microsecond discharge capabilities, while the plastic case variety is compact for high voltage and low inductance. The capacitors manufactured by the General Atomics EMS Team are the acknowledged standard for military, medical, industrial, and transportation markets that require the ability to operate over a wide temperature range and complement extreme duty, high mechanical shock conditions. General Atomics capacitor products are recognized globally in the industry for technology, reliability, quality, and long-life.

"As a preferred channel partner for General Atomics, we are excited to have these products available for our customers. These capacitors are versatile and customizable, an important aspect when working on designs," said Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President of Richardson Electronics' Power & Microwave Technologies group.

"With its strong technical sales team and years of experience designing in capacitors for OEM applications, we at General Atomics are excited to be working with Richardson Electronics," said Vic Scalco, Strategic Business Development Manager of General Atomics.

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; flat panel detector solutions and replacement parts for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company's strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and "engineered solutions" based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

About Richardson Electronics - Power & Microwave Technologies

For 70 years, Richardson Electronics has been your industry-leading global provider of engineered solutions, RF & microwave, and power products. With the launch of the Power & Microwave Technologies group, we continue this legacy and complement it with new products from the world's most innovative technology partners. Richardson Electronics' Power & Microwave Technologies group focuses on what we do best: identify and design disruptive technologies, introduce new products on a global basis, develop solutions for our customers, and provide exceptional worldwide support. As a global company, we provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rellpower.com.

About General Atomics General Atomics is a defense and diversiﬁed technologies company, founded in 1955 as a division of General Dynamics and acquired by the Blue family in 1986. GA and afﬁliated companies operate on ﬁve continents and include GA Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI). GA-ASI produces a series of unmanned aircraft and provides electro-optical, radar, signals intelligence, and automated airborne surveillance systems. GA's Electromagnetic Systems division produces electromagnetic aircraft launch and recovery systems for the US Navy, satellite surveillance, electromagnetic railgun, high power laser, hypervelocity projectile, and power conversion systems. GA is the principal private sector participant in thermonuclear fusion research through its internationally recognized DIII-D and inertial conﬁnement programs for the US Department of Energy. GA developed the UCSD Supercomputer Center and has constructed 66 TRIGA nuclear research reactors in 24 countries. GA is a leader in development of next generation nuclear ﬁssion and high temperature materials technologies. Other GA afﬁliates include General Atomics Europe GmbH with principal facilities in the German States of Saxony and Branden-burg, Heathgate Resources Pty Ltd (South Australia), GA Uranium Resources Group, Diazyme Laboratories Inc., and the GA-Honeywell uranium conversion partnership. The group occupies 8+ million square feet of engineering, laboratory and manufacturing facilities and comprises over 15,000 employees.

For Details Contact: Chris MarshallCTO/VP of Marketing Phone: (630) 208-2222 chrism@rell.com