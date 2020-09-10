Richardson Electronics Now Offering AMOTECH Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitors

LAFOX, Ill., Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL) - Get Report announced today its global support of AMOTECH's High-Q and broadband multi-layer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs).

AMOTECH 's ACQ (High-Q) series offers superior equivalent series resistance (ESR), high working voltage, and high self-resonance frequencies. These capacitors are RoHS compliant and provide excellent performance for frequencies up to 7-8 GHz. The broadband ABC series is designed for applications up to 40GHz with an equivalent series inductance (ESL) as low as one-tenth that of a standard MLCC, making it ideal for optical transceiver and mmWave applications.

AMOTECH, a division of AMOGROUP located in South Korea, provides a wide range of multi-layer ceramic capacitors developed from their MLCC material, process technology, and circuit technology. In addition to the RF and microwave designs, they are also producing large capacitance types for general applications.

Richardson Electronics global sales team provides technical expertise and design-in support of AMOTECH's products including their multi-layer ceramic capacitors through its global infrastructure. "We are pleased to support AMOTECH's products, in particular the MLCCs," stated Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President of Richardson Electronics - Power & Microwave Technologies Group . "These products offer significant competitive advantages, with superior technical performance and very competitive pricing."

Richardson Electronics provides a broad range of AMOTECH products. To learn more, visit the AMOTECH broadband capacitors page . About Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components, flat panel detector solutions and replacement parts for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company's strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and "engineered solutions" based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com .

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

About Richardson Electronics - Power & Microwave Technologies For 70 years, Richardson Electronics has been your industry-leading global provider of engineered solutions, RF & microwave and power products. With the launch of the Power & Microwave Technologies group, we continue this legacy and complement it with new products from the world's most innovative technology partners. Richardson Electronics' Power & Microwave Technologies group focuses on what we do best: identify and design disruptive technologies, introduce new products on a global basis, develop solutions for our customers, and provide exceptional worldwide support. As a global company, we provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. More information is available at: www.rellpower.com .

