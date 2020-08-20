Richardson Electronics Now An Approved Die Movement Partner For Qorvo's RF & Microwave Die Products

LAFOX, Ill., Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL) - Get Report announced today that after a thorough auditing process its die handling program is now approved for Qorvo's extensive portfolio of high performance RF products and solutions.

As a factory authorized die movement facility, Richardson Electronics - Power & Microwave Technologies has further enhanced its ability to serve its customers in their design work. Die handling makes it possible to take orders for smaller quantities of the product for prototypes and pre-production builds, creating design flexibility. This value add enables Richardson Electronics to support customers for demand creation on die-related products from our supplier partners.

"We are proud to be one of a very few distributors that have the capability to handle die products," said Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President of Richardson Electronics' Power & Microwave Technologies group. "Qorvo certification adds to our unique capability in supporting our global customers," he concluded.

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components, flat panel detector solutions and replacement parts for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific and semiconductor markets. The Company's strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and "engineered solutions" based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

About Richardson Electronics - Power & Microwave Technologies

For 70 years, Richardson Electronics has been your industry-leading global provider of engineered solutions, RF & microwave and power products. With the launch of the Power & Microwave Technologies group, we continue this legacy and complement it with new products from the world's most innovative technology partners. Richardson Electronics' Power & Microwave Technologies group focuses on what we do best: identify and design disruptive technologies, introduce new products on a global basis, develop solutions for our customers, and provide exceptional worldwide support. As a global company, we provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. More information is available at: www.rellpower.com.

For Details Contact: Chris MarshallCTO/VP of Marketing Phone: (630) 208-2222 chrism@rell.com