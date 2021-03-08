Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Strengthens Renewable Power Generation Resources In The USA

LAFOX, Ill., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL) - Get Report is pleased to announce Joshua Borders as a new business development manager for the Power & Microwave Technologies division. As Richardson Electronics further expands its product lines in the renewable power generation industry, Josh will be responsible for promoting and supporting the rapidly growing demand for our patent-pending Ultra3000 ® Series to wind farm operators and other customers looking to extend the reliability and life of battery systems with ultracapacitor module solutions.

Josh joins Richardson Electronics with over ten years of expertise in technical and project management roles within the renewable energy industry. He spent many years working with engineers and vendors to procure more cost-effective and reliable components for wind turbine generators. Josh played a significant role in the early adoption and rollout of ultracapacitor-based pitch energy backup for wind turbines. His strong relationships and technical skills will make him an integral part of our growth strategy.

"We are having great success in our Power Management strategy. As our backlog and new products continue to grow, we are excited to welcome Josh to Richardson Electronics. With his hands-on experience, he will be a valuable addition to our team to help drive the expansion and growth of our renewable power generation product line," said Greg Peloquin, EVP, Power, and Microwave Technologies.

About Richardson Electronics - Power & Microwave Technologies

For over 70 years, Richardson Electronics has been your industry-leading global provider of engineered solutions, RF & microwave, and power products. Richardson Electronics' Power & Microwave Technologies group focuses on what we do best: identify and design disruptive technologies, introduce new products on a global basis, develop solutions for our customers, and provide exceptional worldwide support. As a global company, we provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rellpower.com.

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; flat panel detector solutions and replacement parts for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company's strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and "engineered solutions" based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

