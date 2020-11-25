Richardson Electronics Delivers Power Conversion Solutions With Tamura Current Sensors And Gate Drivers

LAFOX, Ill., Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL) - Get Report announces the availability of Tamura Corporation's Current Sensors & Gate Drivers.

A leading provider in magnetic components, Tamura's C urrent S ensors are highly reliable with a fast response time and excellent immunity to dv/dt noise. They also use the Hall-Effect system, making them ideal for measuring AC/DC currents. Applications that benefit the most from these sensors include but are not limited to uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), solar power generation, power conversion, and wind power systems.

As a dedicated module for SiC MOSFETs / IGBT gate drives, Tamura's Gate Drivers are an integrated module with a built-in DC-DC converter and a dedicated drive circuit and are suitable for power conditioners, inverters, and gate drives for the IGBT of motor drives and the SiC MOSFETs of next generation. As an all-in-one device, these gate drivers feature wide input voltage, low stray capacity, and high-speed response and accuracy. Officially endorsed by Fuji Electric, Tamura's Gate Drivers are an ideal solution for the GEN 7 X-Series IGBT modules. Fuji has tested and recommended a driver for all products available with the GEN 7 Series.

"We take pride in being able to assist our customers to the fullest in their design-in work," said Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President of Richardson Electronics' Power & Microwave Technologies group "It's exciting that we can provide complete solutions with both Tamura's Gate Drivers and Fuji Electric's IGBTs."

