Richardson Electronics Announces European Expansion For ULTRA3000® Series - Energy Storage And Power Delivery Modules

LAFOX, Ill., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL) - Get Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Report is expanding into the European market with the patented ULTRA3000 ® Series of ultracapacitor modules that are custom designed for energy storage and power delivery for wind turbine generators. This proven technology has been highly successful in the North American market, with over 2 million accumulated hours of operation in wind turbine pitch systems. Its patented plug-and-play design allows users to reduce installation time and labor cost and decrease downtime.

"The ULTRA3000 ® is extremely well received by key wind farm owners/operators in North America. We are excited about the launch of this product into the European market, where green initiatives are rapidly increasing. With our strong resources and infrastructure in Europe, we are able to immediately serve new and existing customers throughout Europe with this groundbreaking technology," said Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President of Richardson Electronics' Power & Microwave Technologies group.

Richardson Electronics will be exhibiting at the Key Energy - Renewable Energy Expo, stand D7-194. The conference will take place October 26 through October 29, 2021, at the Rimini Expo Centre, Italy. Key Energy is an international exhibition and conference covering renewable energy, energy storage systems, energy efficiency, urban regeneration, sustainable mobility, lighting, and smart grids. A focus area is wind technology, including floating wind technology, components, solutions for revamping and re-powering existing parks, and operations and maintenance. The show is in collaboration with ANEV (Italy's National Association of Wind Energy). Key Energy will showcase technologies, services, and integrated solutions that promote and accelerate the transition to a carbon-neutral economy - the main aim of the Green Deal, the strategic plan for sustainable growth launched by the European Union.

