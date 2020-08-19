Richards Industrials Names Jordan Bast As New President/CEO

CINCINNATI, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --The Board of Directors of Richards Industrials, a leader in industrial manufacturing, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jordan Bast as President and Chief Executive Officer.

CINCINNATI, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --The Board of Directors of Richards Industrials, a leader in industrial manufacturing, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jordan Bast as President and Chief Executive Officer. Bast brings to the position a wealth of knowledge and experience in the valve industry, on a national and global level. He has vast experience in business development and management across process industries and discrete manufacturing. He joined Richards Industrials on July 13, 2020.

Bast has succeeded Bruce Broxterman, who retired after fifteen years as President/CEO, but will remain a member of the Board of Directors. Broxterman is excited for this new chapter and says: "Bast has the leadership skills, extensive experience and passion that perfectly positions him to lead Richards forward." The Board of Directors would like to thank Broxterman for his stellar and steadfast leadership over the years.

Richards Industrials is the parent company of seven distinct industrial product lines: regulators and control valves from Jordan Valve; sanitary regulators and control valves from Steriflow Valve; sanitary regulators and control valves for the food, beverage, health and beauty markets from Steriflow Food and Beverage; high pressure - extreme low flow regulators from LowFlow Valve; ball valves and automated products from Marwin Valve; instrument valves and manifolds from Hex Valve; steam traps and steam specialty equipment from Bestobell Steam Traps. Key markets include chemical, petrochemical, pharmaceutical and food processing industries. Other sectors include paper products, tire and rubber, machinery and electrical equipment, transportation equipment and energy industries. Richards Industrials' global network of representatives and distributors is their customers' most valuable resource. With over two hundred representatives throughout the world, there is a local rep who will provide hands-on assistance with your application.

