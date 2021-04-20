Richard Saperstein Ranks 7th On Barron's 2021 List Of Top 100 Financial Advisors

CHICAGO, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard Saperstein, Managing Director, Principal and Chief Investment Officer of Treasury Partners at Hightower, has ranked #7 on Barron's 2021 list of the "Top 100 Financial Advisors," an annual ranking that...

CHICAGO, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard Saperstein, Managing Director, Principal and Chief Investment Officer of Treasury Partners at Hightower, has ranked #7 on Barron's 2021 list of the "Top 100 Financial Advisors," an annual ranking that shines a spotlight on some of the nation's most talented wealth managers.

"We are thrilled to see Richard Saperstein honored for his ongoing dedication to helping clients achieve their financial goals," said Bob Oros, Hightower CEO. "Richard has long been an integral part of the Hightower community and it is very gratifying to see his hard work recognized by Barron's."

The Barron's list is compiled through a ranking formula that analyzes each applicant's volume of assets, revenues generated for the firm, and the quality of their practice. Investment performance isn't an explicit factor because clients have varied goals and risk tolerances. The scoring system assigns a top score of 100 and rates the rest by comparing them with the top-ranked advisor.

This year, Hightower advisors were named to Barron's 2021 Top 1200 List and the Forbes 2021 list of the Best-In-State Wealth Advisors. In 2020, Hightower advisors appeared on Barron's lists of Top 100 Independent Wealth Advisors, Top 1200, Top Private Wealth Teams, Top 100 Financial Advisors and Top 100 Women Advisors lists; Crain's New York 's inaugural list of Notable Women in Financial Advice; The Financial Times 'FT 300' and 'FT 401,' and Forbes' lists of America's Top Wealth Advisors, Next-Gen Wealth Advisors, Best-in-State Wealth Advisors and Top Women Advisors. Additionally, Hightower was included on the Inc. 5000, a list of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S. and was #3 on Barron's list of the Top RIA Firms.

View the full list here: https://www.barrons.com/report/top-financial-advisors/100/2021.

About Hightower

Hightower is a wealth management firm that provides investment, financial and retirement planning services to individuals, foundations and family offices, as well as 401(k) consulting and cash management services to corporations. Hightower's capital solutions, operational support services, size and scale empower its vibrant community of independent-minded wealth advisors to grow their businesses and help their clients achieve their vision of "well-th. rebalanced." Based in Chicago with advisors across the U.S., the firm operates as a registered investment advisor (RIA). Learn more about Hightower's collaborative business model at www.hightoweradvisors.com.

Securities offered through Hightower Securities, LLC member FINRA/SIPC. Hightower Advisors, LLC is a SEC registered investment advisor.

Media Contact: Patty BuchananJConnelly(973) 567-9415 pbuchanan@jconnelly.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/richard-saperstein-ranks-7th-on-barrons-2021-list-of-top-100-financial-advisors-301272862.html

SOURCE Hightower