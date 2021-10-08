Richard Petty Motorsports And Power To The Patients Join Forces To Put Patients In The Driver's Seat In The Race To Lower Healthcare Costs

CHARLOTTE, N.C.,, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This weekend, the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) will look a little different when the famous No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE, driven by Erik Jones, starts its engine at the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400.

Images adapted from campaign art by renowned artist Shepard Fairey will don the legendary car as part of an unprecedented partnership between Richard Petty Motorsports and Power to the Patients, who are joining forces to inform consumers that by law prices are now a patient's right. Healthcare consumers can now get into the driver's seat, demand hospital prices, and compare to get the best quality of care at the best price. Consumers in control of their health decisions knowing real prices upfront will be able to drive down their costs of care and coverage.

"Our team joined the 'Power to the Patients' movement to provide awareness to combat hidden prices of healthcare," said Brian Moffitt, CEO at Richard Petty Motorsports . "A patient's right to access information regarding their healthcare is crucial, and we are honored to join the campaign. Power to the Patients empowers patients and their families with an understanding of the financial obligations of their medical decisions."

According to reports, only six percent of hospitals are complying with a federal law that took effect on January 1, 2021, requiring all hospitals to post their actual prices upfront. Yet, within the same hospital, prices for the same service can vary by thousands. This prevents patients from comparing prices and lowering costs through their choices.

That is why Power to the Patients is working to inform every American that "Prices are Now a Patient's Right" and encouraging them to "Demand Hospital Prices" so they can take control of their physical and financial health, while preventing price-gouging, overcharging, and fraud.

The partnership, announced at a live event in Times Square this week, is a reminder that if Americans all follow the lead of drivers like Erik Jones and get behind the wheel when it comes to their healthcare, we will win the race to drive down costs.

About Healthcare Price TransparencyAs of January 1, 2021, it is now a patient's right to know the real, upfront price of medical care at hospitals. Although the majority of hospitals are still not complying, the rule requires hospitals to post their standard pricing information online in a machine-readable format, allowing consumers to compare and choose a fair price. If your hospital is not complying, demand prices. It's the law.

About Richard Petty MotorsportsA performance and marketing driven company, Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM), co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty and successful business entrepreneur Andrew Murstein, is one of the most recognized brands in all of motorsports. Petty Enterprises recorded 268 victories, and Richard Petty Motorsports has recorded five victories, for a total of 273, respectively. Richard Petty Motorsports has business partnerships with national and global leaders. Today the race operation fields the famed No. 43 in the NASCAR Cup Series with driver Erik Jones. The team is headquartered in Welcome, N.C.

SOURCE Power to the Patients