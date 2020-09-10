Richard M. Levin, M.D., F.A.C.S., C.P.I., Surpasses 375 Rezūm Treatments For BPH, Making Him One Of Top Rezūm Physicians In U.S.

- Dr. Richard Levin was named a Rezūm® Center of Excellence in 2020; he is only the second Rezūm Center of Excellence in the U.S. and the first in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic region.

OWINGS MILLS, Md., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard M. Levin, M.D., F.A.C.S., C.P.I., of Chesapeake Urology, recently surpassed 375 Rezūm Water Vapor Therapy procedures for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), making him one of the top Rezūm physicians in the nation. This is an important milestone as Dr. Levin continues to pioneer this innovative, minimally invasive technology that provides men with BPH, also knowns as enlarged prostate, an alternative and effective treatment without the unwanted side effects of medication.

The first urologist in the Mid-Atlantic region to perform the procedure, Dr. Levin was designated a Rezūm Center of Excellence in January 2020, the first in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic region to achieve this recognition. He has now performed more Rezūm cases than nearly any physician on the East Coast, and in the country. Dr. Levin was instrumental in bringing this technology to market, playing a leading role in the evaluation of the treatment as part of the Rezūm II clinical study. The FDA approved the Rezūm System as a treatment for BPH in September 2015.

About The Rezūm System

The Rezūm System is based on the Convective Water Vapor Energy (WAVE™) technology platform to treat a variety of endourological conditions beginning with BPH. Rezūm is a safe and effective office-based treatment that uses radiofrequency energy to create sterile water vapor, or steam, to convectively deliver targeted, precise thermal energy treatments in a simple procedure with minimal discomfort and provides improvements in urine flow and quality of life. The thermal energy in water vapor reduces and removes obstructive tissue surrounding the prostate.

The minimally invasive Rezūm procedure provides men with another treatment alternative that minimizes certain unwanted side effects sometimes experienced with medications or other more invasive procedures including erectile dysfunction and urinary incontinence.

More information about The Rezūm System - https://www.chesapeakeurology.com/specialties/bph-enlarged-prostate/minimally-invasive-treatments-for-bph/the-rezum-system/

Research Into Applications of Water Vapor Therapy Moves Forward

In addition to utilizing the Rezūm System in practice for the treatment of BPH, Dr. Levin is now participating in a new clinical study evaluating water vapor therapy for the treatment of prostate cancer. In July 2020, Dr. Levin enrolled the first patient in Francis Medical, Inc.'s VAPOR 1 clinical study. VAPOR 1 is an early feasibility study assessing the safety and efficacy of Francis Medical's minimally invasive water vapor ablation therapy for the treatment of prostate cancer.

"I am honored to have been chosen to participate in the VAPOR 1 trial for evaluating the use of water vapor to ablate cancerous prostate tissue. The use of water vapor ablation therapy has already been proven to be very efficacious with minimal side effects in treating BPH," said Dr. Levin.

Dr. Richard Levin is available for interviews to discuss the advantages of The Rezūm System as a minimally invasive treatment alternative for men living with BPH/enlarged prostate. To schedule an interview please contact:

