Richard Beaubien, PE, PTOE Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

TROY, Mich., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard Beaubien, PE, PTOE, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Engineer for his professional excellence in civil engineering and his outstanding leadership as Managing Director at Beaubien Engineering.

Highly recognized as a traffic engineering expert, Mr. Richard Beaubien has garnered 44 years of experience in municipal traffic engineering, transportation planning, highway design, traffic system operations, right-of-way acquisition, and Intelligent Transportation Systems. He is a registered professional engineer in Michigan, Illinois, Missouri, Florida, and California. In his current capacity, Mr. Beaubien is utilizing his extensive knowledge to offer exceptional engineering services to public and private clients at Beaubien Engineering since 2012.

Prior to his current role, Mr. Beaubien has excelled in various experiences, including over 20 years as Transportation Director for Hubbell, Roth & Clark, Inc.; 23 years as Transportation Director for Hubbell, Roth & Clark, Inc., 14 years as the Transportation Director for the City of Troy, Michigan; 2 years as Chief Engineer for Reid, Cool & Michalski Traffic and Transportation Engineers; and 5 years as a Highway Engineer for the Federal Highway Administration. He also has court testimony experience.

In light of his academic achievements, Mr. Beaubien earned an AB and Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Michigan in 1967. He gained valuable knowledge from a traffic engineering course he completed with Professor Donald Cleveland at the University of Michigan. Mr. Beaubien continued his studies at the institution and received a Master of Science in Transportation and Traffic Engineering in 1968. In addition, he has been certified as a Professional Traffic Operations Engineer and a Road Safety Professional by the Transportation Professional Certification Board, Washington, D.C.

Throughout his extensive career, Mr. Beaubien has maintained affiliations and active memberships with the American Society of Civil Engineers and the Michigan Society of Professional Engineers. He is a lifetime member of the Institute of Transport Engineers, Past-President of the Intelligent Transportation Society of Michigan, and Past International President of the Institute of Transportation Engineers. He currently chairs the Metro Detroit Traffic Incident Management Coordinating Committee.

As a testament to his professional excellence, Mr. Beaubien has been honored with awards and accolades throughout his career. He has been recognized with a Burton W. Marsh Award from the Institute of Transportation Engineers and received the Engineer of the Year Award in 1987.

