Rich, Flavorful Recipes For Memorable Holiday Moments

For many families, spending special moments with loved ones feels more important than ever this year. Whether you're spending the holidays with family or inviting them for a virtual call from afar, you can plan ahead to enjoy the same dishes even without being at the same table.

Tap into family favorites like these seasonal sweets that include California Walnuts for rich, holiday-worthy flavor. Overnight Walnut French Toast with Cranberry Walnut Ginger Compote offers a tart-sweet combination perfect for a holiday brunch and allows you to prep the night before and simply pop in the oven when you wake up.

Drizzled with a chocolate-peppermint glaze and finished with walnuts and crushed peppermint candies, a Walnut Chocolate Peppermint Bundt Cake can provide the perfect finish to the festivities. The soft cake and crunchy walnuts contrast for an ultimate texture combination.

Find more sweet holiday recipes at walnuts.org.

Overnight Walnut French Toast with Cranberry Walnut Ginger CompoteTotal time: 1 hour Servings: 12

Cranberry Walnut Ginger Compote:1/2 cup California Walnuts 2 cups cranberries 1/2 cup orange juice 1/2 cup maple syrup 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger 1 orange, zest only

Overnight Walnut French Toast:8 slices Texas Toast or 1-inch thick slices French bread 1/4 cup butter, melted, plus additional for baking dish, divided 2 1/2 cups milk or walnut milk 1/2 cup sugar 2 teaspoons vanilla extract 1 teaspoon cinnamon 6 eggs

To make Cranberry Walnut Ginger Compote: Preheat oven to 350 F. Place walnuts on baking sheet and toast 8 minutes. Remove from heat and chop coarsely.

In medium pot over medium heat, combine toasted walnuts, cranberries, orange juice, syrup, ginger and orange zest. Bring to boil and stir frequently 12-15 minutes until cranberries pop and liquid starts to reduce.

Transfer to container and refrigerate once cooled.

To make Overnight Walnut French Toast: Preheat oven to 350 F.

Place bread on baking sheet and bake 5 minutes, or until lightly toasted on outside but still soft on inside. Butter 13-by-9-inch baking dish.

In large bowl, whisk milk, sugar, 1/4 cup butter, vanilla extract, cinnamon and eggs. Dip each bread slice in mixture and let soak about 15 seconds on each side. Place in prepared baking dish, overlapping slices slightly, if necessary.

Cover and refrigerate a few hours or overnight.

Preheat oven to 350 F. Bake 50-60 minutes, or until golden brown and somewhat firm to touch. Serve immediately topped with Cranberry Walnut Ginger Compote.

Walnut Chocolate Peppermint Bundt CakeTotal time: 1 hour, 30 minutes Servings: 16

Cake:1 cup butter, plus additional for greasing pan, divided 1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder, plus additional for dusting pan, divided 1 cup water 2 1/4 cups sugar 1 teaspoon peppermint extract 3 eggs 2 cups flour 3/4 teaspoon baking powder 1/2 teaspoon salt 1/4 teaspoon baking soda 1/2 cup buttermilk 1 cup California Walnut halves and pieces

Chocolate Peppermint Truffle Glaze:1/3 cup dark chocolate chips 3 tablespoons butter 2 tablespoons milk 1/2 teaspoon peppermint extract

Toppings:1/2 cup coarsely chopped California Walnuts 1/2 cup crushed peppermint candy

To make cake: Preheat oven to 350 F. Lightly butter bundt pan then dust with cocoa powder. Turn pan, tapping, to coat on all sides; tap out excess.

In small saucepan over low heat, melt 1 cup butter, 1/2 cup cocoa powder and water, whisking until smooth; let cool.

Transfer to bowl of mixer and lightly beat in sugar, peppermint extract and eggs.

In medium bowl, mix flour, baking powder, salt and baking soda. Add about 1/3 of dry ingredients to chocolate mixture and beat on low speed to combine. Add 1/4 cup buttermilk and beat again. Repeat steps ending with flour mixture, mixing only until combined. Fold in walnuts.

Spread in prepared pan and bake 50-60 minutes, or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Let cool then invert onto serving plate or platter.

To make Chocolate Peppermint Truffle Glaze: While cake bakes, melt chocolate chips, butter, milk and peppermint extract together until smooth. Let cool slightly to thicken then drizzle over cake. Top with walnuts and peppermint candies.

