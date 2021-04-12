Riccobene Associates Family Dentistry Opens Newest Location In Bolivia, NC

WILMINGTON, N.C., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Riccobene Associates Family Dentistry is proud to announce the opening of their newest location in Bolivia, located at 2831 Midway Rd SE next to Lowes Foods. The conveniently located office offers a full suite of affordable general dentistry services, including cosmetic and restorative treatment.

Riccobene Associates Family Dentistry, based out of the Research Triangle region, is pleased to offer the highest standard of dental care to the Bolivia and Southport communities through the use of state-of-the-art technology and services. Riccobene Associates accepts dental insurance, including United Concordia and most retiree plans; those without insurance will have access to an affordable in-house membership plan at just $28/month, along with patient financing options.

"Our priority is to provide gentle, trusted dental care that meets our patients' needs and fits their budgets," said Dr. Michael Riccobene. "We are excited to offer a premier level of dentistry in a convenient location, and my associate Dr. Durant and I look forward to serving the community the dental care they deserve."

Riccobene Associates Family Dentistry, founded in 2000 by Dr. Michael Riccobene, focuses on providing affordable, high-quality dental care with a patient-centered atmosphere. For more than 20 years, the company has earned numerous "Favorite Family Dentist" awards throughout Wilmington and the Triangle, including Shorepicks Top Dentist for 2020 and Indy Week's 'Best of the Triangle. Riccobene Associates has been one of the 50 Best Places to Work in the Triangle and was recently recognized as a Fast 50 Company by the Triangle Business Journal.

ABOUT RICCOBENE ASSOCIATES FAMILY DENTISTRY:Riccobene Associates Family Dentistry employs over 75+ dentists in a team-oriented environment. Starting from the original location in Selma, NC, Dr. Riccobene has built 30+ high-end practices serving the dental needs in communities across the state of North Carolina. Riccobene Associates' strategy is to continue its rapid growth in North Carolina and into adjacent states through de novo openings and add-on affiliations with high quality providers who share Dr. Riccobene's commitment to patient care. For more information or to request an appointment, please visit the company website, https://www.brushandfloss.com/

