Ricardo Gomez And Christoph Schlossarek Join FTI Consulting To Lead Forensic Investigations And Compliance Practice In Germany

LONDON, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN) - Get FTI Consulting, Inc. Report today announced the expansion of its capabilities in Germany with the appointment of Dr Ricardo Gomez and Christoph Schlossarek as Senior Managing Directors within the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment.

Dr Gomez and Mr Schlossarek, who are based in Düsseldorf, will help drive growth and investment in FTI Consulting's forensic, investigations and compliance services in Germany, Europe's largest economy.

Dr Gomez has over 15 years of experience in investigating complex criminal and civil matters, evaluating and implementing compliance programmes, and reviewing and revising corporate internal controls. Dr Gomez has particular expertise in the retail and consumer products, media and telecommunications, and logistics sectors. He was a partner in the forensic disputes and integrity services practice at a Big Four firm in the Germany, Switzerland and Austria ("GSA") region. During his career, he performed investigations in more than 15 countries in Europe, the Americas and Asia, and held executive corporate positions in the UK, Germany and Spain.

Mr Schlossarek has over 17 years of professional experience in forensic investigations, internal audit, internal control systems, risk assessments, corporate governance, corporate security management and procurement management. Prior to joining FTI Consulting he was a Management Board member of a subsidiary of a German multinational company. Before that, he led the Corporate Forensics department and held the role of Director of Corporate Security at the Group level, with responsibility for global security operations.

Kevin Hewitt, Chairman of the Europe, Middle East and Africa ("EMEA") region at FTI Consulting, said, "I am delighted that Ricardo Gomez and Christoph Schlossarek have joined to lead our Forensic Investigations and Compliance practice in Germany. FTI Consulting is investing to significantly expand its presence across all segments in the German market, most recently in technology, construction solutions, economic consulting, restructuring and business transformation."

Karen Briggs, Head of Forensic and Litigation Consulting and Technology, EMEA, added, "It is a great pleasure to welcome Ricardo Gomez and Christoph Schlossarek to FTI Consulting to lead our Forensic Investigations and Compliance practice in Germany. Our clear ambition is to help our clients in the region to navigate their most complex and challenging issues by providing market leading services in forensics, investigations and disputes. Working with colleagues from other FTI Consulting teams in Germany, Christoph and Ricardo will be able to draw on the expertise and network of more than 1,000 Forensic and Litigation Consulting professionals around the globe."

