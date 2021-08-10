Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Celebrates Comar's New West Coast Facility

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comar, a premier supplier of specialty packaging solutions and custom molded medical devices and assemblies, was joined by customers, state and city government officials, members of the local Chamber of Commerce, their engineering partners at InterTech and Justin W. Capp, and their construction partners at Whiting Turner to commemorate the completion of its Rancho 2.0 Project with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9595 Utica Rd, Rancho Cucamonga, CA. The dedication took place on Monday, August 9th at 5:30pm.

The project consolidates employees, equipment, and operations from Comar's existing Rancho Cucamonga and Garden Grove, California plants into a new state-of-the-art facility to support the incredible growth of our current and future customers. The new 230,000 sq. ft. facility houses Injection Molding, Injection Blow Molding, and Injection Stretch Blow Molding cells and will be ISO 13485 certified, cGMP compliant, and FDA registered. Comar has added 50,000 sq. ft. of ISO Class 8 clean rooms and white rooms (Controlled Not-Classified) to support the manufacturing of diagnostic consumables, medical devices and sub-assemblies. The site also has a full-service design, development, and prototyping center to complement Comar's current east coast and mid-west innovation and development hubs.

Mike Ruggieri, CEO at Comar, said, "The dedication of the new Rancho Cucamonga facility is an inflection point for our organization. We dreamed of bringing together all our west coast capabilities under one roof and elevating them to the highest standards achievable. We believe this team has accomplished that and then some. It is an exciting space and will be a source of immense pride for our employees. For our customers in the medical and healthcare space, the investment will only advance our ability to deliver solutions that help them enhance and extend lives!"

In the past 18 months, Comar has been undergoing a period of rapid expansion, increasing its operational footprint by over 40% as it opens new manufacturing plants in New Jersey, Wisconsin, and California.

Visit us at MD&M West Expo / August 10-12, 2021 / Anaheim Convention Center / Anaheim, CA / Booth #1555

Comar, headquartered in Voorhees, NJ, has nine strategic manufacturing and distribution locations and employs a host of plastic molding technologies including injection molding, injection blow molding, injection stretch blow molding, and extrusion blow molding which are complemented by a full suite of value-added service offerings. For over 70 years, Comar has partnered with clients to launch high-impact packaging and medical solutions—transforming them from concept to reality, where they can positively impact the world around us. Comar is majority-owned by Morgan Stanley Capital Partners.

Morgan Stanley Capital Partners, part of Morgan Stanley Investment Management, Morgan Stanley Capital Partners, part of Morgan Stanley Investment Management, is a leading middle-market private equity firm that has invested capital in a broad spectrum of industries for more than two decades, focused primarily on investing in North American based companies. They seek to create value by directly investing and partnering with middle-market, founder/family-managed companies to accelerate their growth initiatives.

