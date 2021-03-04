Rhythm Acquires Customers Of Entrust Energy Inc And Power Of Texas Holding, Inc.

Acquisition of 40,000 residential customers and 10,000 small and medium-sized commercial customers accelerates Rhythm's goal to bring more renewable energy demand online in Texas

HOUSTON, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhythm, Texas' newest renewable energy provider, today announced it has acquired the customer base of Entrust Energy Inc and Power of Texas Holdings, Inc. This includes approximately 40,000 residential customers and 10,000 small and medium sized commercial customers, all based in Texas. Rhythm did not acquire any small and medium sized commercial customers who were on indexed or wholesale pass-through products.

This deal, which was reviewed and accepted by ERCOT and the Public Utility Commission of Texas, comes after winter storm Uri, when Entrust Energy and Power of Texas could no longer guarantee continuous service to customers. Rhythm's action prevented customers from being sent to the Provider of Last Resort (POLR).

For Rhythm, this customer acquisition further accelerates its already rapid growth in the state allowing the company to expand its service offering and supporting its objective to deliver greater renewable energy generation.

"We are excited about the opportunity to serve so many customers across Texas," said P.J. Popovic, co-founder and CEO of Rhythm. "Being able to step in during this time is another example of the strong progress in executing our growth strategy and delivering a better energy experience for Texans."

Rhythm's Promise to Entrust Energy and Power of Texas Customers

On Friday, February 26, 2021, customers of Entrust Energy and Power of Texas became Rhythm customers. And with the goal of a seamless transition, Rhythm has promised to:

Honor All Existing Contracts - Rhythm will honor the current contracts of Entrust Energy and Power of Texas customers. Plan, including contract rate and expiration date, will remain intact with Rhythm.

- Rhythm will honor the current contracts of Entrust Energy and Power of customers. Plan, including contract rate and expiration date, will remain intact with Rhythm. Switch Services Seamlessly - The transition of customers under this acquisition was automatic. There is no action required on behalf of customers to ensure continued energy service for their homes or businesses.

- The transition of customers under this acquisition was automatic. There is no action required on behalf of customers to ensure continued energy service for their homes or businesses. Provide Support 7 Days a Week - Rhythm has a Customer Support Team available for any customer questions or concerns every day of the week via phone and email.

"It has been a very challenging few weeks for Texans due to the unprecedented winter weather, but we are here to stay and here to help," said Popovic. "We're delighted to have the opportunity to serve our new customers in the months and years ahead and are thrilled they are now part of the Rhythm family."

About Rhythm

Rhythm is a new energy provider offering Texas homeowners affordable, 100 percent renewable energy plans. The upstart company is rethinking the energy experience, making it easier, faster and more human. Powered by smart data, Rhythm is investing in local renewable energy and Texas-based customer care available seven days a week. The privately held company also offers a rewards program that encourages customers to support sustainability. Learn more at GotRhythm.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rhythm-acquires-customers-of-entrust-energy-inc-and-power-of-texas-holding-inc-301241112.html

SOURCE Rhythm