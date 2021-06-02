Rhinebeck Bank Promotes Philip J. Bronzi To Chief Lending Officer

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhinebeck Bank, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (RBKB) - Get Report, has promoted Philip J. Bronzi to chief lending officer.

Bronzi, who served as senior vice president, commercial lending director since rejoining Rhinebeck Bank in March 2018, brings more than 20 years of commercial lending experience to his new role. In addition to leading the Bank's Commercial Lending team, he will also oversee the Bank's Indirect/Consumer Lending department.

"It is always a win when we can internally fill our most senior roles," said Michael J. Quinn, president & CEO of Rhinebeck Bank. "We are proud of what Phil has accomplished while at Rhinebeck Bank, focusing his team on serving the needs of the Hudson Valley's commercial customers looking to create, expand or modernize their businesses."

Quinn also noted Bronzi's excellent representation of the Bank within the community, including his service as treasurer for Sparrow's Nest of the Hudson Valley, first vice chair for the Anderson Center for Autism, secretary of the board of directors for the Dutchess County Regional Chamber of Commerce, member of the real estate committee of the Think Dutchess Business Alliance and as a volunteer for St. Denis Parish.

A SUNY Albany graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration, Bronzi will graduate this month from the American Bankers Association's Stonier Graduate School of Banking, a partnership with the Wharton School at The University of Pennsylvania.

Bronzi resides in Hopewell Junction with his wife, Jennifer, and their five children.

For more than 160 years, Rhinebeck Bank has been an integral part of the area's economic growth and a driving force for commerce along the Hudson River. Rhinebeck Bank takes pride in being personally involved in local businesses, communities, and charitable organizations. Its ability to be responsive to the needs of its customers and community has led to its continued growth. For more information about Rhinebeck Bank or any of its products or services, please visit www.RhinebeckBank.com .

Michael J. Quinn, President and Chief Executive Officer, Telephone: (845) 790-1501

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rhinebeck-bank-promotes-philip-j-bronzi-to-chief-lending-officer-301304325.html

SOURCE Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc.