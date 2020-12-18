Rhia Ventures Invests In OCON Healthcare's Ballerine®, The First Ever 3D Spherical Copper Intrauterine Contraceptive With A Superior Safety Profile, A Breakthrough In Women's Hormone-free Birth Control Options

Rhia Ventures' impact venture capital fund - RH Capital Fund II - announces its investment in OCON Healthcare to bring safer, more affordable contraception options to women in the US

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhia Ventures invested in Israeli-based OCON Healthcare to assist the US launch of Ballerine®, the first and only 3D spherical copper IUB TM (Intrauterine Ball). Ballerine®'s unique shape reduces irritation to the endometrium with fewer malpositions and perforations, which are significant drawbacks associated with current T-shaped IUDs. The financing will also help expand Phase II clinical trials for OCON's SEAD TM product, which offers point-of-care therapy for abnormal uterine bleeding (AUB).

Rhia Ventures invests in OCON Healthcare to bring Ballerine, a breakthrough, safer IUD contraceptive to women in the US.

"OCON Healthcare is the second investment in RH Capital Fund II, which focuses on contraceptive innovations, maternal health, and other unmet needs in women's reproductive health," said Stasia Obremskey, Managing Director of Rhia Ventures. "We are excited about the transformative potential of both the Ballerine and SEAD to provide safer, more cost-effective solutions for women."

In the US, approximately 45% of all pregnancies are unintended each year, yet there has been little investment to spur innovation in new contraceptives. Rhia Ventures is committed to investing in companies that are addressing this enormous unmet need in the market.

"We are thrilled to have Rhia Ventures join us for the next chapter of our journey to create a series of category-defining products in women's health and introduce safer, non-invasive medical solutions to improve quality of life," said Keren Leshem, CEO of OCON Healthcare. "Rhia's financing, partnership, and network will enable us to continue innovating."

Rhia Ventures also invests in innovations that improve outcomes and reduce health disparities in maternal health. The US ranks 55th in the world for maternal mortality, and severe maternal morbidity is rising. "Venture capital plays an important role in getting life-saving products to market faster, so we're using this engine of innovation to help address the many unmet needs in women's reproductive health," said Elizabeth Bailey, Managing Director of Rhia Ventures.

Rhia Ventures ' impact venture capital fund invests in women's reproductive health innovations that significantly improve access, quality, choice, and affordability of care for all women in the U.S. We believe that investing in reproductive health is good for women, good for the world, and good business.

CONTACT Elizabeth Cho media@rhiaventures.org

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rhia-ventures-invests-in-ocon-healthcares-ballerine-the-first-ever-3d-spherical-copper-intrauterine-contraceptive-with-a-superior-safety-profile-a-breakthrough-in-womens-hormone-free-birth-control-options-301196098.html

SOURCE Rhia Ventures