Rheos Medicines To Present At Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rheos Medicines, a biopharmaceutical company transforming the treatment of autoimmune disease through its metabolic precision medicine engine (MetPM) announced that Barbara S. Fox, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Rheos Medicines, will present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. EST.

The presentation can be viewed live and will be available online for 30 days following the conference at the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff174/rhe/1692873

About Rheos MedicinesRheos Medicines is a biopharmaceutical company harnessing insights in immunometabolism to develop novel therapeutics for patients with severe immune-mediated diseases. Our approach targets the underlying intracellular metabolism of immune cells and has the potential to unlock a new frontier in drug discovery for immune-mediated disease. Through a proprietary platform and product engine that integrates multiple "omic" datasets, we systematically define the biologic links between immune cell metabolism and function and simultaneously identify new drug targets and biomarkers of disease to bring precision to the treatment of immune-mediated diseases. We have assembled leading scientists whose discoveries opened the field of immunometabolism, clinicians with a deep understanding of immune-mediated diseases, and an experienced biotech leadership team. Rheos was founded by Third Rock Ventures and is located in Cambridge, MA. For more information, please visit www.rheosrx.com.

