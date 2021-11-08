RH Announces Leadership Changes And Promotions

RH (RH) - Get RH (Restoration Hardware) Report announced today the following leadership changes in the attached letter from the Company's Chairman & CEO Gary Friedman.

To Our People, Partners, and Shareholders,

DeMonty Price, President, Chief Operating, Service and Values Officer, has informed the Company of his plans to retire from RH to spend time with his family, effective January 29, 2022, the end of the fiscal year.

During his 19-year career at RH, DeMonty has been a tremendous leader of our cause, a fierce advocate of our values, and played a critical role shaping our culture while building one of the most admired brands in our industry. During our twenty-four years working together at both RH and Williams-Sonoma, DP has been a great partner, a dear friend, and someone I will always call my brother. DeMonty will continue to be an inspiration to all of us at RH, and his bright light will forever be reflecting throughout our organization.

The entire RH team stands in applause while wishing DP and his family much love and happiness in this next chapter of their lives.

DeMonty's responsibilities will be transitioned to the following leaders:

Stefan Duban, Senior Vice President & Chief Gallery Officer is being promoted to Chief Gallery & Customer Officer of RH, and will be responsible for the Global Operations of the Company's Galleries, Interior Design, Hospitality, Trade, Contract, Outlet and Gallery Optimization Teams. Stefan is in his 22nd year at RH, and began his career as a part time sales associate in our Thousand Oaks, CA Gallery. He has held the positions of Gallery Leader, Vice President of Home Delivery, Vice President and Regional Field Leader, and most recently, Chief Gallery Officer of RH.

Fernando Garcia, who joined RH as President of Home Delivery in the Spring of 2019 and assumed responsibility for the Company's Distribution Centers, Logistics and Transportation in November of that year, is being promoted to Chief Supply Chain Officer and President of Home Delivery. Fernando will continue to lead the Global Operations of the Company's Distribution Centers, Home Delivery, and Transportation Teams. Prior to RH, Fernando was President & CEO of FGO Logistics, a home delivery business he founded in 2006, growing the company to an organization with over 550 trucks delivering to homes across 31 states, and serving companies such as RH, Home Depot, Best Buy, Crate & Barrel, Ashley and other national firms. Fernando sold FGO in 2019 in order to join RH.

Sandy Pilon, Chief People Officer will continue in her current role while reassuming responsibility for the Global Operations of the Company's Customer Delight Centers and will be responsible for leading our Company's values. Sandy's new title will be Chief People & Values Officer of RH. Sandy is a 13-year member of Team RH, beginning her career as a District Field Leader in 2008. She has held the positions of District Field Leader, Regional Field Leader, Vice President and Field Leader of the Western States, Senior Vice President of Customer Delight, and most recently Chief People Officer.

In their new roles Stefan, Fernando, and Sandy with report directly to me.

All of us on Team RH congratulate Stefan, Sandy, and Fernando for their well-deserved promotions, and wish them continued success leading our cause.

Carpe Diem,

Gary

