RFID Tags Market For Livestock Management Market To Grow By USD 732.08 Million During 2021-2025|Technavio

The RFID tags market for livestock management market is expected to grow by USD 732.08 million during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the RFID tags market for the livestock management market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The RFID tags market for the livestock management market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period, owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the next normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three RFID Tags Market For Livestock Management Market Participants:

Allflex GroupAllflex Group offers SenseHub Dairy, Cattle NLIS tag, and other RFID Tags.

Datamars SADatamars SA provides livestock tags via established brands such as Z tags, Hayes, and other brands.

National Band & Tag CoNational Band & Tag Co company offers cattle tags, Sheep/ Goat E-tags, and other tags.

RFID Tags Market For Livestock Management Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Rfid tags market for livestock management market is segmented as below:

Type

Cattle



Goats And Sheep



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

The RFID tags market for livestock management market is driven by government regulations on the transition to RFID tags. In addition, the increasing use of RFID in smart farming applications is expected to trigger the RFID tags market for the livestock management market toward witnessing a CAGR of about 9% during the forecast period.

