RFID Market With COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Product Type, Wafer Size, Tag Type, Frequency, Applications, Form Factor, Material And Region - Global Forecast To 2026

DUBLIN, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "RFID Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Product Type (Tags, Readers, and Software and Services), Wafer Size, Tag Type (Passive Tags and Active Tags), Frequency, Applications, Form Factor, Material, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global RFID market size is estimated to be USD 10.7 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 17.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.

The market has a promising growth potential due to several factors, including growing market competitiveness leading to the availability of cost-effective RFID solutions, high returns on investment, and increasing regulations and government initiatives for various industries. Moreover, increasing installation of RFID systems in manufacturing units to improve productivity due to COVID-19 could play a key role in driving the growth of the RFID market.

Tags are projected to be the largest segment of the RFID market during the forecast period

The tags are projected to be the largest segment of the RFID market, by products. Tags are the key components in an RFID solution and make up for the major part of the market due to bulk and multiple applications. Due to this, the segment captured the largest share of the market in 2020. The number of tags installed is much higher than the number of readers and software used in the RFID ecosystem of an organization. Additionally, with the rising number of assets, the installation of tags increases; however, existing readers can be used to scan new tags. This is the main reason due to which the market for tags is the largest.

Passive tags segment is projected to register a larger market share by 2026

The passive tags segment is projected to register a larger market share by 2026. The market for passive tags is expected to grow in applications such as retail, supply chain, transportation, aerospace, and sports. The factors contributing to the growth of passive tags in these applications are the low cost of tags and their increasing precision in data storage and reading distance. The penetration of RAIN RFID has further boosted the market of ultra-high-frequency passive tags, as this frequency is globally adaptable by manufacturers and customers. This is another key reason for the growth of the RFID market for passive tags.

Ultra-high-frequency (UHF) tags segment of the RFID market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The ultra-high-frequency (UHF) tags segment of the RFID market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. UHF RFID tags offer the longest read range and highest reading speed among all frequencies. UHF passive tags can be read from an average distance of about 5-6 meters; larger UHF passive tags can be read from more than 30 meters in ideal conditions. Active tags have the longest read range of around 150 meters. These tags are more efficient than low- and high-frequency tags. Passive UHF tags are also less costly than low- and high-frequency tags. This is the key reason for customers preferring passive UHF tags.

Logistics and supply chain application is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The logistics and supply chain application is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is contributed to the high adoption of tracking systems by logistics organizations to track and monitor their cargo in transit through air, road, or sea. Companies are also using sensor-based RFID tagging systems to monitor environmental conditions around the products being transported. Any deviation in the properties or external parameters is notified to the stakeholders, and appropriate action can be taken to prevent the damage.

APAC is projected to become the fastest geographical market between 2021 and 2026

The APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. With the growing trade network among the countries in APAC, companies are leveraging RFID solutions to obtain visibility into supply chain operations. RFID is an ideal medium for tracking assets or people in organizations in real-time. The adoption of RFID solutions across various industries, such as manufacturing, sports & entertainment, logistics and supply chain, and retail, is expected to increase in APAC during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary3.1 Pre-COVID-19 Scenario3.2 Pessimistic Scenario (Post-COVID-19)3.3 Optimistic Scenario (Post-COVID-19)3.4 Realistic Scenario (Post-COVID-19)

4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Rfid Market4.2 Rfid Tag Market, by Form Factor4.3 Rfid Tag Market, by Material4.4 Americas: Rfid Tag Market, by Application & Country4.5 Rfid Tag Market, by Country

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 History and Evolution5.3 Market Dynamics5.3.1 Drivers5.3.1.1 Increasing Installation of Rfid Systems in Manufacturing Units to Improve Productivity Due to COVID-195.3.1.2 Growing Market Competitiveness Leading to Availability of Cost-Effective Rfid Solutions5.3.1.3 High Returns on Investment5.3.1.4 Increasing Regulations and Government Initiatives for Various Industries5.3.1.5 Ability of Rfid Solutions to Help Healthcare Organizations Check Spread of COVID-195.3.2 Restraints5.3.2.1 Concerns Regarding Data Security and Privacy5.3.2.2 High Purchase, Installation, and Maintenance Costs5.3.3 Opportunities5.3.3.1 Rising Need for Contact-Tracing Solutions Due to COVID-195.3.3.2 Growing Trend of Hybrid Rfid Solutions5.3.3.3 Rising Adoption of Rfid Tags for Industry 4.0, IoT, and Smart Manufacturing5.3.3.4 Soaring Demand for Rfid Solutions in Developing Regions5.3.4 Challenges5.3.4.1 Lack of Backend Support for Large Volumes of Data5.3.4.2 Lack of Awareness About Rfid Solutions and Expert Workforce5.3.4.3 Supply Chain Disruptions Due to COVID-195.4 Average Selling Price Trend5.4.1 Cost Analysis5.4.1.1 Major Factors Affecting Manufacturing Cost5.4.1.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis5.4.1.3 Basic Cost Breakdown of Tags by Frequency5.4.2 Profit Margin Analysis5.5 Value Chain Analysis5.5.1 Equipment and Component Manufacturers5.5.2 Connectivity Technology Providers5.5.3 Rfid Hardware and Software Providers5.5.4 System Integrators and Service Providers5.5.5 End Use5.6 Market Map5.7 Trends/Disruptions Impacting the Business of Customers5.7.1 Revenue Shifts and New Revenue Pockets for Rfid Market5.8 Technology Analysis5.8.1 Rfid Technology Comparison5.8.2 Rfid Technology Node Analysis5.9 Case Study Analysis5.9.1 Syngenta Selects Corerfid for Automated Solution5.9.2 Mx Group Selects Corerfid for Rfid Solution5.9.3 Adidas Selects Nedap for Rfid Reader Solution5.9.4 Drmp Selects Zebra Technologies for Rfid Technology5.10 Patent Analysis5.11 Regulatory Analysis5.11.1 US5.11.2 Canada5.11.3 Europe5.11.4 Indonesia5.11.5 India5.12 Trade Data

6 Rfid Market, by Product6.1 Introduction6.2 Tags6.2.1 Tags Accounted for Largest Share of Rfid Market in 20206.3 Readers6.3.1 Fixed Readers6.3.1.1 Ruggedness and Cost-Effectiveness of Readers Primarily Drive Fixed Readers Market6.3.2 Handheld Readers6.3.2.1 Handheld Readers Are Adopted Mainly Due to Their Mobility6.4 Software and Services6.4.1 Recurring Requirement of Services and Growing Adoption of Cloud-Based Models for Data Analysis Would Drive Software and Services Market

7 Rfid Market, by Tag7.1 Wafer Size7.2 Tag Type7.2.1 Passive Tags7.2.1.1 Passive Tags to Account for a Larger Share of Rfid Tag Market by 20267.2.2 Active Tags7.2.2.1 Benefit of Real-Time Monitoring of Assets is Expected to Boost Active Tag Market7.3 Frequency7.3.1 Low Frequency7.3.1.1 Animal Tagging, Access Control, and Ticketing Applications Are Mainly Contributing to Growth of Low-Frequency Segment7.3.2 High Frequency7.3.2.1 Retail, Security, and Supply Chain Applications Are Mainly Contributing to Growth of High-Frequency Segment7.3.3 Ultra-High Frequency (Uhf)7.3.3.1 Passive Ultra-High-Frequency Tags to Contribute More Than Active Ultra-High-Frequency Tags in Market Growth7.4 Application7.5 Form Factor7.6 Material

8 Geographic Analysis8.1 Introduction8.2 Americas8.3 Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA)8.4 APAC

9 Competitive Landscape9.1 Overview9.2 Market Evaluation Framework9.3 Market Share Analysis (Top 5 Players)9.3.1 Market Share Analysis for Handheld Devices (5 Key Players)9.4 Historical 5-Year Revenue Analysis9.5 Company Evaluation Matrix9.5.1 Star9.5.2 Emerging Leader9.5.3 Pervasive9.5.4 Participant9.6 Competitive Benchmarking9.6.1 Strength of Product Portfolio (20 Companies)9.6.2 Business Strategy Excellence (20 Companies)9.7 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix9.7.1 Progressive Companies9.7.2 Responsive Companies9.7.3 Dynamic Companies9.7.4 Starting Blocks9.8 Competitive Scenario9.8.1 Product Launches and Developments9.8.2 Partnerships and Collaborations9.8.3 Acquisitions and Expansions

10 Company Profiles10.1 Introduction10.2 Key Players10.2.1 Zebra Technologies10.2.2 Alien Technology10.2.3 Caen Rfid10.2.4 Impinj10.2.5 Honeywell10.2.6 Avery Dennison10.2.7 Nxp Semiconductors10.2.8 Gao Rfid10.2.9 Hid Global 10.2.10 Invengo10.3 Other Companies10.3.1 Mojix10.3.2 Securitag Assembly Group (Sag)10.3.3 Linxens10.3.4 Checkpoint Systems10.3.5 Identiv10.3.6 Confidex10.3.7 Datalogic10.3.8 Nedap10.3.9 Thingmagic (Jadak Company) 10.3.10 Omni-Id

11 Appendix11.1 Insights of Industry Experts11.2 Discussion Guide11.3 Available Customizations11.4 Related Reports11.5 Author Details

