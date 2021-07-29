Rezerve Hits The Market And Mitigates Token Price Volatility With New Protocols

PHILADELPHIA, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A Philadelphia-based Crypto Company named Rezerve will be introducing a new token (RZRV) that is truly the first-of-its-kind. The team has accomplished something that many other Cryptocurrencies have tried and failed, to provide an ever-increasing price floor. Their protocols ensure that even in the event of a market crash, the Rezerve token will retain its value up to the current price floor.

The Rezerve team is looking forward to several full audits by world-class companies like CertiK and Ape Audits. The team also aims to take giant leaps forward in a space that seems stuck in a loop, held back by the volatility of what many perceive to be its main source of value, Bitcoin. They will decouple RZRV's value from the juggernaut tokens & legacy coins to help advance the space in new and innovative ways. Rezerve has (3) smart contracts and will launch as a fully functional token.

In order to understand this ambitious project, we need to first look at each contract individually to understand how they work together.

The "Rezerve Contract" is the code behind this ERC20 token. Here are some key details:

RZRV is partnered with Dai in the liquidity pool.

These LP tokens are held within the Rezerve contract itself.

There is a frictionless yield function that is off by default.

The token will have a variable tax function that can be set for buys and sells, independent of each other.

This tax will ultimately fall at 10% for both buys and sells.

The tax is continuously liquidated and sent out to Rezerve's second smart contract, "the vault".

Another function of the Rezerve contract is its ability to swap a percentage of its LP holdings back into both Dai & RZRV tokens. It then automatically sends these holdings to the vault contract.

The "Vault" Contract is a key piece of the puzzle. This is essentially what enables the project to maintain a rising price floor, it is a very simple concept at its core. This contract secures the Dai sent by the Rezerve token contract. This vault of Dai cannot be accessed by anyone that does not hold RZRV tokens. The only way to remove Dai from the vault is to perform a "Vault Swap." When RZRV is sent to the vault contract, it automatically returns the appropriate amount of Dai to the sender. It is important to note - any and all RZRV sent to the vault will be permanently removed from circulation.

Every RZRV token corresponds to an equal share of Dai in the vault. The size of this share can never decrease. As more Dai is sent into the contract, each RZRV token's share increases in value. This creates a price floor via the increasing Vault Swap price. The price floor is only ever able to rise due to these protocols.

Rezerve's staking contract is a new and exciting way to use frictionless yield characteristic that has been popularized by many new and successful tokens. This tax can only be collected in one way, staking your RZRV. The moment you lock up your tokens for 30 days your wallet is added to the "included in rewards" section of the contract. Since only those that have locked their tokens in the staking contract will receive this yield, these rewards are exponentially larger than if they were simply distributed to all token holders.

The team understands that these are novel and unique tokenomics, but they remain highly confident they have created a revolutionary way to store value outside of the traditionally used AMM liquidity pool, as well as a way to incentivize & reward stakers without diluting the value of RZRV.

In combination with the rising price floor, this token shows tremendous potential. The price floor alone should entice many investors. Even if Bitcoin or Ethereum were to crash, the price floor would remain intact. This provides investors, holders, and traders with plenty of reassurance.

