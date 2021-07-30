Reynolds Consumer Products Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. ("Reynolds" or the "Company"), announced that on July 29, 2021, its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per common share. The Company expects to pay this dividend on August 31, 2021 to shareholders of record as of August 17, 2021.

About Reynolds Consumer Products Inc.

RCP's mission is to simplify daily life so consumers can enjoy what matters most. RCP is a market-leading consumer products company with a presence in 95% of households across the United States. RCP produces and sells products across three broad categories: cooking products, waste & storage products and disposable tableware; that are sold under iconic brands such as Reynolds and Hefty, as well as under store brands that are strategically important to RCP's customers. Overall, across both branded and store brand offerings, RCP holds the #1 or #2 U.S. market share position in the majority of product categories in which it participates.

REYN-F

