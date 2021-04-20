Rexnord Schedules First-Quarter FY2021 Earnings Release And Investor Conference Call

Rexnord Corporation (RXN) - Get Report will hold a conference call and webcast presentation on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss its first-quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results, provide a general business update and respond to investor questions. Rexnord Chairman, President and CEO Todd Adams and Senior Vice President and CFO Mark Peterson will co-host the call and webcast.

The Rexnord Corporation financial report for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 will be released after market close on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 via a filing with the SEC on Form 8-K and will be posted on the Company's investor relations website - investors.rexnordcorporation.com.

The conference call can be accessed via telephone as follows:

Domestic toll-free #: 866-211-3116International toll #: 647-689-6577Access Code: 488 6836

A live webcast of the call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website. Please go to the website ( investors.rexnordcorporation.com) at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

If you are unable to participate during the live teleconference, a replay of the conference call will be available from 10:00 a.m. Central Time April 28, 2021 until 10:59 p.m. Central Time, May 12, 2021. To access the replay, please dial 800-585-8367 (domestic) or 416-621-4642 (international). The Conference ID for the replay is: 4886836. The replay will also be available as a webcast on the Company's investor relations website.

About Rexnord

Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rexnord is comprised of two strategic platforms, Process & Motion Control and Water Management, with approximately 6,600 employees worldwide. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services specified, highly engineered mechanical components used within complex systems. The Water Management platform designs, procures, manufactures and markets products that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control and conservation. Additional information about the Company can be found at www.rexnordcorporation.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210420006231/en/