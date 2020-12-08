Rexel Energy Solutions & Retrolux Announce Partnership

TAUNTON, Mass., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rexel Energy Solutions, a leading energy efficiency solutions provider, and Retrolux, the fastest growing lighting project development and implementation software platform, have announced a new partnership to introduce Rexel Energy Solutions' products and services to the Retrolux platform for both partner's clients.

"We're excited to offer streamlined lighting audit and proposal software to our clients with direct access to our product catalog," said Christopher Monoson, President and General Manager at Rexel Energy Solutions. "Our partnership with Retrolux will allow RES clients to expedite their audits while improving their specification process; reducing errors, time delays, omissions, and ordering issues."

The pandemic has intensified the urgency for solutions that help reduce the need for in-person interactions, while also driving business efficiencies in an increasingly competitive market. This strategic collaboration will allow Rexel Energy Solutions and Retrolux to provide clients with tools and services to deliver lighting retrofit projects from Lead through Commissioning™ inclusive of their material supply chain needs.

"We're thrilled to partner with Rexel Energy Solutions to deliver a seamless project development and implementation software solution for an industry that has remained offline and fragmented for far too long," said Leif Elgethun, CEO of Retrolux. "We're especially pleased to bring our customers access to RES' best-in-class nationwide logistics, sourcing, and design services while supporting their dedication to provide enhanced value to their customers by helping to deliver an easier, faster, and more productive software experience."

RES and Retrolux clients are invited to join a webinar to learn more about the software and the partnership on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 2pm EST. Visit rexelenergy.com/retrolux to register.

This collaboration will ensure ESCOs, electrical contractors, and other clients will have access to cutting edge software seamlessly integrated with an industry leading supply chain partner to continue to drive down time and costs, while increasing project win-rate, as the industry transitions to a digital-first approach through the entire project lifecycle, bringing the promise of the connected, smart building to life.

To learn more about how Rexel Energy Solutions can deliver best-in-class energy solutions, go to www.rexelenergy.com. To learn more about how Retrolux can save lighting retrofitters time and money, go to www.retrolux.com.

About Rexel Energy Solutions

Rexel Energy Solutions is a part of Rexel USA based in Dallas, TX, the U.S. subsidiary of the Rexel Group. Rexel, a leader in the professional distribution of products and services for the energy world, addresses three main markets - residential, commercial and industrial. The Group supports its customers to be at their best in running their business, by providing a broad range of sustainable and innovative products, services and solutions in the field of technical supply, automation and energy management. Rexel operates through a network of some 2,000 branches in 32 countries, with more than 27,000 employees. The Group's sales were €13.2 billion in 2019. Learn more at www.rexelenergy.com

About Retrolux

Retrolux is a lighting sales software solution that helps commercial lighting retrofitters win more deals, lower costs, find & keep more clients, all while reducing paperwork. Retrolux fully integrates audit, proposal, product selection, purchasing, utility rebates, analytics, financing, installation, and commissioning, into a comprehensive B2B sales platform. Retrolux was selected as the winner of the 4D Challenge, a clean energy startup challenge from Schneider Electric and Powerhouse and was one of three finalists in the 2017 Salesforce Dreampitch, the largest software pitch competition in the world. For more information, visit www.Retrolux.com.

