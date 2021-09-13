Rewire Fitness Launches First-To-Market Neuro Performance Mobile Platform For Athletes

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rewire Fitness today announced the launch of its first-to-market neuro performance mobile platform designed to holistically quantify athlete readiness, build mental resilience, and improve mind/body recovery. To further elevate the athlete experience, Rewire's training hardware solution will be available for preorder later this month and will synchronize with the mobile app to optimize athletic performance.

Rewire provides elite insights and tools to help athletes train their minds, track readiness and improve recovery.

Additionally, Rewire announced that it has closed its pre-seed funding round, led by Under Armour, one of the world's largest athletic performance apparel and footwear brands, NBA All-Star Kyle Korver, and 25madison, a consumer and software-focused venture studio. The round also included several other notable venture capital and angel investors.

"Athletes tend to distort their training and recovery towards the physical side of the spectrum - often overlooking mental aspects," said Rewire Chief Executive Officer Sun Sachs. "Our latest mobile product seeks to close that gap even further by focusing on brain training to improve mental resilience, monitoring physical, cognitive and emotional readiness and optimizing recovery so athletes can achieve new levels of performance."

Paul Winsper, Under Armour's Vice President of Athlete Performance, echoed the team's enthusiasm, "In line with our mission to make all athletes better, we are constantly seeking to optimize the body and mind connection. Rewire's progress in providing athletes with elite insights and tools to help train their minds sits at the intersection of our train-compete-recover strategy. With a hyper-focus on cognitive performance, we are very encouraged at the prospect of unlocking additional tools to help athletes realize their full potential."

Serving as an investor and strategic advisor, NBA All-Star Kyle Korver said, "As a professional athlete, I've known firsthand the importance of training the mind and body to push the limits of performance. Rewire's latest platform makes mental strength training more accessible to athletes everywhere with easy-to-use tools to help them reach their goals."

Additionally, Rewire has broadened its advisor network with key additions from the scientific, health & wellness, and sports technology communities including Paul Winsper, Pete McKnight, Matt Hanson, Sébastien Gros and Lindsay Shaffer.

To learn more, please watch Rewire's product demo here https://rewirefitness.app/demo

About Rewire

Rewire is a human performance company that provides evidence-based solutions for tracking athlete readiness, building mental resilience, and improving mind/body recovery. Rewire's patent-pending technology integrates protocols used by the Navy SEALs, NASA, and neuroscience to help athletes and other populations reach their ultimate potential. For more information, please visit https://rewirefitness.app.

