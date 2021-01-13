Rewards Network And Womply Collaborate To Facilitate Restaurant Applications For The Next Round Of PPP Loans

CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rewards Network , a provider of financing, marketing, and loyalty services to the restaurant industry, is announcing a partnership with Womply , a software and API company serving local businesses and app developers. This partnership will allow restaurants to more swiftly apply for a loan through the new round of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

Rewards Network and Womply are now aiding restaurants in securing a PPP loan at no cost to them. Womply helped more than 50,000 businesses get their PPP loans in 2020, and are now partnering with Rewards Network to help restaurants streamline the application process to secure their 2021 PPP loan before funds dry up.

"We want to do our part in helping our community of nearly 12,000 restaurant partners, and the broader industry, during this challenging time," said Steve Fusco, President of Rewards Network. "In 2020 we created several resources to help restaurants manage their businesses, and now our partnership with Womply will help restaurants get ahead by swiftly applying for and obtaining the new PPP loans they need."

"We're excited to kick off our partnership with Rewards Network in an effort to make it easier for restaurants to submit for the new round of PPP loans, as we understand it can be an overwhelming process," said Toby Scammell, CEO of Womply. "We look forward to seeing many Rewards Network restaurants taking advantage of this partnership really soon, while bringing more awareness of our streamlined application solution to the restaurant industry."

This partnership will also provide a free, six-month Womply Pro subscription ( $774 value), and no-fee processing with Womply Pay (up to $226 in savings) for approved loan applicants. For more information on Rewards Network and Womply's partnership including pricing and terms, please visit ttps://www.womply.com/rewardsnetwork/ . Rewards Network has compiled additional COVID-related resources for restaurants here.

About Rewards NetworkHeadquartered in Chicago, IL, Rewards Network is a privately held fintech company powering the largest card-linked dining rewards programs in the United States and providing financial and marketing services to thousands of restaurants nationally.

Since 1984, Rewards Network has offered its dining programs in partnership with major airlines, hotel chains, and other leading loyalty marketing programs in the country. Our millions of members include guests who spend hundreds of millions of dollars annually at participating restaurants and in return, earn cash back, airline miles, hotel points, college savings, fuel discounts, and retail savings. For more information, visit RewardsNetwork.com.

About WomplyWomply's mission is to help small businesses thrive in a digital world. Founded in 2011, Womply is the leading provider of data and software to local businesses and the top software partner to the payments industry. Our AI-powered data platform powers our CRM and marketing software, which serves more than 450,000 small businesses in every corner of America. In addition, Womply's data platform helps innovative developers create more powerful software for businesses and consumers alike. To learn more, visit www.womply.com or email info@womply.com.

