Rewards Made Easy With Xoxoday's Seamless Integration To Business-critical Platforms

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the years, the role of rewards and incentives on influencing user behavior has been well established - in organizations both large and small.

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the years, the role of rewards and incentives on influencing user behavior has been well established - in organizations both large and small. While every organization uses a host of technology platforms to streamline business operations, integrating the existing applications with a rewards automation platform like Xoxoday can help improve business efficiency.

Xoxoday Plum is a unique rewards & incentives platform that empowers users to choose a reward of their choice from a global catalogue of 20,000+ options .

Here is how Xoxoday integration will helps organizations:

Enhance Employee Productivity and Performance by Integrating with HRMS Solutions

Integrating Plum with HRMS solutions like SAP® SuccessFactors®, DarwinBox, Zoho People, BambooHR, etc. helps run reward programs directly from the HRMS platform. Organizations can send out automated and personalised rewards, incentives, gift cards, etc. to employees - anywhere in the world - in just a few clicks.

Drive support agents' performance by integrating with Customer Support Applications

Integrating Plum with customer support applications like Freshdesk empowers organisations to send automated rewards to customer support agents, thus improving productivity and metrics like CSAT. Xoxoday's automated, milestone-based rewards help organizations ensure better customer satisfaction by motivating agents.

Improve Sales Outcome by Integrating with CRM Software

Integrating Plum with CRM platforms like Salesforce, Freshsales, Hubspot, etc. enables organisations to engage prospects and customers with personalised rewards, gift cards, etc. Businesses can create custom triggers to track user behaviours and instantly reward users on completing specific actions.

Improve Survey Response Rate by Integrating with Online Survey Platforms

Integration with survey platforms like SurveyMonkey, Typeform, SurveySparrow etc. helps overcoming low response rates by engaging respondents with automated digital rewards and benefits. The integration ensures a superior user experience by eliminating any kind of manual gift-code management.

Eliminate Silos by Connecting with 2000+ apps using Zapier

Integrating Zapier with Plum empowers organisations to connect with any of their existing web applications, making it extremely simple to recognise and reward the right behaviour of users with a global catalogue of brand vouchers, experiences and perks.

About Xoxoday

Xoxoday is an all-in-one rewards automation platform empowering 1000+ organisations across the globe to improve business efficiency, productivity, performance while optimising costs in employees, sales, channel and consumer engagement.

https://www.xoxoday.com/ to know more.

Media Contact - Manoj Agarwal Co-founder at Xoxoday manoj@xoxoday.com+91-9686575878

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rewards-made-easy-with-xoxodays-seamless-integration-to-business-critical-platforms-301141854.html

SOURCE Xoxoday