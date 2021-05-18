Revolution Medicines To Participate In Cowen 2nd Annual Virtual Oncology Innovation Summit

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVMD), a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing targeted therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers, today announced that the company will participate in the upcoming Cowen 2 nd Annual Virtual Oncology Innovation Summit. Steve Kelsey, M.D., president, research and development, will be the featured speaker in a fireside chat at the event.

Details of the company's participation are as follows:

Cowen 2 nd Annual Virtual Oncology Innovation SummitConference Date: May 20-21, 2021Fireside Chat Time/Date: 12:40 p.m. Eastern on Friday, May 21, 2021Format: Virtual conference

About Revolution Medicines, Inc.

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on developing novel targeted therapies to inhibit high-value frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company possesses sophisticated structure-based drug discovery capabilities built upon deep chemical biology and cancer pharmacology know-how and innovative, proprietary technologies that enable the creation of small molecules tailored to unconventional binding sites.

The company's R&D pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress diverse oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies. RAS(ON) Inhibitors in development include RMC-6291, RMC-6236, and a pipeline of research compounds targeting additional RAS variants. RAS Companion Inhibitors in development include RMC-4630, RMC-5552, and RMC-5845.

