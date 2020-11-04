Revolution Beauty Drops Highly-Anticipated Second Collection In Collaboration With Friends

Following the Success of Makeup Revolution X Friends Launch in September, Revolution Beauty Confirms the Brand is Releasing a Second Collection with the Sitcom Legacy, Friends

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolution Beauty announced the brand's top-secret collaboration with Warner Brothers early in September, revealing the partnership everyone has been waiting for since the famous sitcom series went off-air: Makeup Revolution X Friends.

The first Makeup Revolution X Friends collection consisted of three makeup palettes and lipstick shades dedicated to Monica, Phoebe, and Rachel and a limitless palette consisting of all of Friends' iconic eyeshadow shades - all of which sold out within five hours of going live on ULTA.com.

The affordable collection flew off the shelves at ULTA Beauty stores and figuratively off the ecommerce shelves on ULTA.com in record time, thus earning national recognition from consumers wondering: when will the next Friends collection become available?

"When developing and creating the first Makeup Revolution x Friends collection, we looked at each character individually - evaluating their style, personalities, makeup influence - to build an authentic collection bringing the characters to life," states Revolution Beauty founder Adam Minto. "Revolution's goal was to embody the essence of Friends, paying tribute to the '90s in general and we clearly achieved that goal with consumers as the collection sold out on ULTA.com in record time. As the only beauty brand that has been awarded with the honor to adapt the Friends font and logo into our own logo, we cannot be more excited to drop the second part of the Makeup Revolution X Friends collection and reveal additional branded products."

The Makeup Revolution X Friends 2.0 collection will include character lip glosses, multiple eyeshadow palettes playing off of Friends inside-jokes, lip scrub, and collectable makeup accessories all for under $25.00.

Makeup Revolution X Friends is available exclusively at ULTA Beauty Stores and ULTA.com as well as RevolutionBeauty.com today, November 4 th 2020.

ABOUT REVOLUTION BEAUTY// FOLLOW US @MAKEUPREVOLUTIONRevolution Beauty is a British-based, independent company available in over 60 countries worldwide. Revolution Beauty's brands include Revolution (formerly Makeup Revolution), I Heart Revolution, Revolution PRO and Revolution Skincare. Revolution Beauty is the fastest growing company in the UK ( December 2018), according to The Sunday Times. #OpenMinds is Revolution's call for everyone to celebrate diversity, embrace imperfection, respect self-expression and support beauty in its many shapes and forms. All Revolution products are PETA-certified cruelty free, never tested on animals and 76% vegan (and growing!).

