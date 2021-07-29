Revolut Launches US-Mexico Remittance Corridor, Enabling Expats To Easily Send Money Back Home

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolut, the financial superapp with 16 million customers worldwide, announced today its simplifying cross-border payments between the US and Mexico with the launch of its US-Mexico remittance corridor.

In May 2021, remittance flows between Mexico and the U.S. increased a whopping 31% , reaching over $4.5 billion as migrants continue sending money to loved ones to alleviate the impact of the pandemic. Revolut's timely launch of this remittance corridor will enable customers to easily make cross-border payments between the US and Mexico at a time when cross-border peer-to-peer payments are reaching peak levels.

With Revolut, customers can spend and transfer money globally, as well as exchange 28 currencies in the app, enabling users to exchange money abroad without paying the exorbitant fees - which can reach up to 11% - charged by most major money transfer providers.

Revolut designed its money transfer features with ease-of-use and transparency in mind to afford its customers full visibility into where their money is going and when. Customers can sign up for an account in minutes and make money transfers soon after, and using Revolut's bank transfer tracker, customers can conveniently check the status of their transfers directly within the app.

Beyond improving cross-border payments between the US and Mexico, Revolut is exploring entry into new markets in Latin America, specifically Mexico and Brazil. Although still in the early stages of its expansion, the company has appointed a Head of Operations in Brazil, and continues to assess new talent to support the expansion of its team and offerings across the region.

Ron Oliveira, CEO of Revolut USA, said:

"At Revolut, we believe sending peer-to-peer payments cross-border should be simple. In the context of today's environment, people need to lean on each other for support now more than ever, and we are committed to providing consumers with a simple way to send money to loved ones and communities, no matter where in the world they may be. We know what matters most to our customers, how to ensure the largest amount of their hard earned money being sent home makes it home. The launch of this remittance corridor is a major milestone for Revolut - one that we're confident will improve the financial lives of customers in the US and in Mexico."

ABOUT REVOLUT - one app, all things moneyRevolut is building the world's first truly global financial superapp to help people get more from their money. In 2015, Revolut launched in the UK offering money transfer and exchange. Today, more than 16 million customers around the world use dozens of Revolut's innovative products to make more than 150 million transactions a month. Across our personal and business accounts, we help customers improve their financial health, give them more control, and connect people seamlessly across the world.

www.revolut.com

Banking services are provided by Metropolitan Commercial Bank, Member FDIC.

