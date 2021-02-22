RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. RevoluPAY Targets North America

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO ) , (Frankfurt: IJA2 ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has successfully launched the USD and CAD multicurrency and aesthetically redesigned version of the proprietary RevoluPAY App on schedule. This unveiling is timed to coincide with various future white-label parties for whom multiple currency payments and disbursements are a requisite.

RevoluPAY App Now Multicurrency

On February 8th, 2021, the Company informed shareholders of the RevoluPAY App enhancements pertaining to the multicurrency App version, including CA$, USD, and Euro. Previously offering only the Euro, the enhanced App version incorporates the addition of USD and CA$ functionality, with the inclusion of GBP planned for early March. Multicurrency RevoluPAY expects to broaden the Apps appeal in significant markets. Likewise, future white-label Apps and the Company's verticals can now process deposits and issue payments in three of the world's most utilized currencies. In addition to the Euro Zone, the Company can now deploy its financial technology into North American markets in which individual users and upcoming white-label partners favor national currencies. RevoluPAY may add other currencies as the market penetration evolves.

About RevoluPAY®

The Company's flagship Neobanking technology is RevoluPAY®, the Apple and Android multinational payment app. Conceived entirely in-house, RevoluPAY features proprietary, sector-specific technology of which the resulting source code is the Company's intellectual property. RevoluPAY's built-in features include Remittance Payments, Forex, Crypto-to-fiat exchange, Retail and Hospitality payments, Real Estate Payments, pay-as-you-go phone top-ups, Gift Cards & Online Credits, Utility Bill payments, Leisure payments, Travel Payments, etc. RevoluPAY employs blockchain protocols and is squarely aimed at the worldwide multi-billion dollar Open Banking sector and + $595 billion family remittance market. RevoluPAY® is operated by the European wholly-owned subsidiary RevoluPAY EP S.L situated in Barcelona. RevoluPAY is a dual-licensed Canadian FINTRAC and European PSD2 payment institution 6900 under the auspices of E.U. Directive 2015/2366 with EU Passporting. RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. controls five wholly-owned subsidiaries on four continents.

About RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. :

RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. is a multi-asset, multidivisional publicly traded Canadian Company deploying advanced technologies in the; Banking, Mobile Apps, Money Remittance, Mobile Phone Top-Ups, EGaming, Healthcare Payments, Esports, Invoice factoring, Online Travel, Vacation Resort, Blockchain Systems, and Fintech app sectors. Click here to read more.

For further information on RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO), visit the Company's website at www.RevoluGROUP.com. The Company has approximately 174,630,592 shares issued and outstanding.

RevoluGROUP Canada, Inc.

"Steve Marshall" ______________________ STEVE MARSHALLCEO

For further information, contact:RevoluGROUP Canada Inc.Telephone: (604) 332 5355Facsimile: (604) 687 3119Email: info@revolugroup.com

