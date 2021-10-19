RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. RevoluPAY Granted United States Florida Office Of Financial Regulation MSB License

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO ) , (Frankfurt: IJA2 ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that RevoluGROUP USA Inc. (dba "RevoluPAY") was granted the Money Transmitters Part II license on the 18 th of October 2021 with expanded implicit regulatory approval for Part III financial activities by the Florida Office of Financial Regulation. Additionally, RevoluPAY met registry approval with the United States Department of the Treasury FINCEN ("Financial Crimes Enforcement Network") on the 11 th of October 2021.

Company CEO Steve Marshall comments: " Undoubtedly, today's granting of our United States Financial licensing is a major milestone for the Company and the ensemble of our shareholders. The United States holds a vanguard position globally as the #1 remitter of money overseas, annually eclipsing all other countries, sending more money than the 2 nd , 3 rd , 4 th , and 5 th countries combined. It is estimated that over 145 billion USD is sent abroad from the U.S annually. We are honored to have been approved by the Florida Office of Financial Regulation and the Department of the Treasury to commence U.S. operations in synergy with our proprietary network of significant self-licensing in 27 European countries, Canada, and +120 countries through bilateral agreements with some of the world's largest financial institutions. Today's inclusion of the United States to our repertoire of Financial licenses brings exceptional opportunities for RevoluPAY from now on, enabling the upcoming launch of numerous pending revenue verticals."

About RevoluGROUP USA Inc.

RevoluGROUP USA Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of RevoluGROUP Canada Inc., domiciled in the Brickell Financial District, Miami, Florida. RevoluGROUP USA Inc. is a Florida licensed Money Service Business responsible for representing all the Company's revenue verticals in the world's largest consumer market. RevoluGROUP USA Inc. is registered with the Department of the Treasury FINCEN ("Financial Crimes Enforcement Network") and handles simultaneous roll-out of the Company's verticals, along with US-based customer support for American citizens using the Company's financial technology. In conjunction with other international subsidiaries, the United States subsidiary offers enhanced self-licensed global financial reach.

About RevoluPAY®

The Company's flagship Neobanking technology is RevoluPAY®, the Apple and Android multinational payment app. Conceived entirely in-house, RevoluPAY features proprietary, sector-specific technology of which the resulting source code is the Company's intellectual property. RevoluPAY's built-in features include Remittance Payments, Forex, Crypto-to-fiat exchange, Retail and Hospitality payments, Real Estate Payments, pay-as-you-go phone top-ups, Gift Cards & Online Credits, Utility Bill payments, Leisure payments, Travel Payments, etc. RevoluPAY employs blockchain protocols and is squarely aimed at the worldwide multi-billion dollar Open Banking sector and + $595 billion family remittance market. RevoluPAY® is operated by the European wholly-owned subsidiary RevoluPAY EP S.L situated in Barcelona. RevoluPAY is a licensed United States MSB, Canadian FINTRAC, and European PSD2 payment institution 6900 under the auspices of E.U. Directive 2015/2366 with EU Passporting. RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. controls five wholly-owned subsidiaries on four continents.

About RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. :

RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. is a multi-asset, multidivisional publicly traded Canadian Company deploying advanced technologies in; Banking, Mobile Apps, Money Remittance, Mobile Phone Top-Ups, EGaming, Healthcare Payments, Esports, Invoice factoring, Online Travel, Vacation Resort, Blockchain Systems, and Fintech app sectors. Click here to read more.

For further information on RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO), visit the Company's website at www.RevoluGROUP.com. The Company has approximately 175,180,592 shares issued and outstanding.

