RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. RevoluPAY And AEXON PTE LTD SINGAPORE Sign DA

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO ) , (Frankfurt: IJA2 ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that RevoluPAY EP S.L. signed a Definitive Agreement ("DA") on the 24 th of June 2021 with AEXON SINGAPORE. Under the agreement terms, all underlying gross cash flows are processed through RevoluPAY via the Company's PSD2 banking license. The DA sees RevoluPAY provide banking services in the European Union to the Monetary Authority of Singapore licensed AEXON PTE LTD to assist with their rapid expansion into Europe. As with all such licensing, the RevoluPAY PSD2 banking license and superior KYC and AML protections sustain all financial cashflows.

About AEXON PTE LTD

Aexon Group was founded in 2017, having been granted a financial license under the Singapore Payment Services Act 2019 by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Aexon is dedicated to helping and providing financial services to businesses and individuals across the globe, and especially to those who do not have access to traditional banks and other financial institutions. Aexon also offers low-cost financial services to local and national governments in the Southeast Asia region. One of their specialties is enabling governmental clients to make social payments through their proprietary financial platform, safeguarding fundamental economic, human rights for millions of less fortunate individuals. Through the present agreement, Expansion into Europe is projected to be a promising future market.

Sports Betting to Become Legal in Canada

The Canadian Senate has approved Bill C-218 to permit gambling for single sports games. The upper chamber approved the bill on the 22 of June 2021 by a 57-20 vote. Bill C-218 now awaits royal assent to become law. The Company has been closely following this eventual outcome since delaying the announcement of the upcoming RevoluBET. The Company expects to provide shareholders with further information once Bill C-218 enters into federal law.

Correction 16 th June 2021 News Release

The Company provided a link for charitable donations to the Lebanese Red Cross (LRC) via MillionBridges, and on behalf of the LRC, wishes to thank all donors. While said link provided public access to Red Cross Donations, at which point the donor could define the specific regional beneficiary as the LRC, the more practical and direct LRC donation website is, in fact, http://www.supportLRC.app. The Company wishes to apologize for this inaccuracy and ensures all donors that LRC successfully received all previous donations.

About RevoluPAY®

The Company's flagship Neobanking technology is RevoluPAY®, the Apple and Android multinational payment app. Conceived entirely in-house, RevoluPAY features proprietary, sector-specific technology of which the resulting source code is the Company's intellectual property. RevoluPAY's built-in features include Remittance Payments, Forex, Crypto-to-fiat exchange, Retail and Hospitality payments, Real Estate Payments, pay-as-you-go phone top-ups, Gift Cards & Online Credits, Utility Bill payments, Leisure payments, Travel Payments, etc. RevoluPAY employs blockchain protocols and is squarely aimed at the worldwide multi-billion dollar Open Banking sector and + $595 billion family remittance market. RevoluPAY® is operated by the European wholly-owned subsidiary RevoluPAY EP S.L situated in Barcelona. RevoluPAY is a dual-licensed Canadian FINTRAC and European PSD2 payment institution 6900 under the auspices of E.U. Directive 2015/2366 with EU Passporting. RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. controls five wholly-owned subsidiaries on four continents.

About RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. :

RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. is a multi-asset, multidivisional publicly traded Canadian Company deploying advanced technologies in; Banking, Mobile Apps, Money Remittance, Mobile Phone Top-Ups, EGaming, Healthcare Payments, Esports, Invoice factoring, Online Travel, Vacation Resort, Blockchain Systems, and Fintech app sectors. Click here to read more.

For further information on RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO), visit the Company's website at www.RevoluGROUP.com. The Company has approximately 175,180,592 shares issued and outstanding.

