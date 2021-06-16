RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. Lebanese Red Cross Selects MillionBridges As One Of Its Payment Providers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO ) , (Frankfurt: IJA2 ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that partner MillionBridges has been selected as one of the Payment Providers for The Lebanese Red Cross (LRC). The Lebanese Red Cross is part of the International Movement of the Red Cross and Red Crescent, the world's largest and most widely recognized network of volunteers. Through the Central Bank issued PSD2 banking license, RevoluPAY provides financial services to its partner MillionBridges.

About the Lebanese Red Cross:

The Lebanese Red Cross (LRC) is a humanitarian organization that acts during times of war and disaster as an auxiliary to the medical service of the Lebanese Army. Its headquarters are in the Lebanese capital city of Beirut. Founded in 1945, the organization comprises more than 7,000 members/volunteers and 360 staff. The society works with the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and is supported by several other National Societies. The LRC also works with the relevant components of the Lebanese authorities, directly with U.N. agencies and other major NGOs.

CEO of MillionBridges, Fadi Chidiac, commented, " We are both humbled and honored to have been chosen by the Lebanese Red Cross as the Payment Provider during the current humanitarian crisis that has engulfed our country. We also thank our exclusive financial partner, RevoluPAY, for their support and financial technology, which is allowing us to achieve our common goals."

RevoluPAY Humanitarian

Shareholders are aware of the proactiveness of specific management figures who have personally furthered humanitarian and philanthropic activities over many decades. RevoluGROUP corporately pursues a similar mantra through an internal division known as "RevoluPAY Humanitarian" as an extension of these personal historical values. This division identifies sectors in which the Company may provide its financial technology, PSD2 banking license, and corporate support at reduced transaction rates for Not-For-Profit organizations and NGO's helping people in need, homeless, refugees, and victims of natural disasters, wars, and famines. In addition, the Company expects to reveal additional international efforts concerning significant Humanitarian aid partnerships through material and financial logistical assistance to people worldwide who need help.

RevoluPOS Includes Four Major Currencies

Further to the news release dated the 18 th of January 2021, the Company has worked intensively on readying RevoluPOS for penetration into numerous sectors in multiple international markets. From today, the free downloadable App embraces switchable direct credit or debit card payments in USD, EUR, GBP and $CA. RevoluPOS is a POS ("Point of Sale") system linked to RevoluPAY, available free for Apple & Android devices, enabling anyone with a mobile device to accept digital payments worldwide. Conceived principally to bring the developing world into the 21 st century, RevoluPOS also appeals to small businesses in developed nations who wish to expand multicurrency payment acceptance. RevoluGROUP has pinpointed a budding and untapped sector consisting of small to medium-sized enterprises excluded from the current digital payment cycle. Whether these be small market-stall traders in underdeveloped nations, a corner coffee shop on Mainstreet, or village convenience stores, many small business owners cannot obtain, or local banks are disinclined to provide, electronic payment mechanisms. As the world races towards a cashless society, especially during the recent COVID pandemic, a means to integrate even the most underprivileged into the cashless society is a collective imperative. By adding these new currencies, the Company expects to roll out white-label branded versions of RevoluPOS to more prominent international merchants and provide worldwide online retailers with an alternative merchant solution.

Links Used in this News Release.

Lebanese Red Cross https://www.redcross.org.lb/ MillionBridges https://millionbridges.com/ Donations to Lebanese Red Cross https://shortly.cc/9jZ6s

About RevoluPAY®

The Company's flagship Neobanking technology is RevoluPAY®, the Apple and Android multinational payment app. Conceived entirely in-house, RevoluPAY features proprietary, sector-specific technology of which the resulting source code is the Company's intellectual property. RevoluPAY's built-in features include Remittance Payments, Forex, Crypto-to-fiat exchange, Retail and Hospitality payments, Real Estate Payments, pay-as-you-go phone top-ups, Gift Cards & Online Credits, Utility Bill payments, Leisure payments, Travel Payments, etc. RevoluPAY employs blockchain protocols and is squarely aimed at the worldwide multi-billion dollar Open Banking sector and + $595 billion family remittance market. RevoluPAY® is operated by the European wholly-owned subsidiary RevoluPAY EP S.L situated in Barcelona. RevoluPAY is a dual-licensed Canadian FINTRAC and European PSD2 payment institution 6900 under the auspices of E.U. Directive 2015/2366 with EU Passporting. RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. controls five wholly-owned subsidiaries on four continents.

About RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. :

RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. is a multi-asset, multidivisional publicly traded Canadian Company deploying advanced technologies in; Banking, Mobile Apps, Money Remittance, Mobile Phone Top-Ups, EGaming, Healthcare Payments, Esports, Invoice factoring, Online Travel, Vacation Resort, Blockchain Systems, and Fintech app sectors. Click here to read more.

For further information on RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO), visit the Company's website at www.RevoluGROUP.com. The Company has approximately 175,180,592 shares issued and outstanding.

RevoluGROUP Canada, Inc.

"Steve Marshall" STEVE MARSHALLCEO

