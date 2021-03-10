Revolución Cantina Receives Aid From Dave Portnoy's Barstool Fund

FULLERTON, Calif., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Being a cornerstone of the Downtown Fullerton community for 18 years, Revolución Cantina was on the verge of permanently closing its restaurant doors due to economic stress from the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the wire, restaurant owner Alberto Ochoa received a business-saving call from Barstool Sports Founder, Dave Portnoy, who informed him his business was selected as a finalist to receive financial support from The Barstool Fund.

The Fund, created by Portnoy, has raised millions of dollars for small businesses like Revolución Cantina that have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. With their grant, Ochoa has been able to get back to serving authentic Mexican cuisine to his loyal customers and re-hiring his incredible staff.

"I knew applying for The Barstool Fund was a longshot, but we were in an overwhelmingly helpless position to not make payroll and I had used the last of my personal funds to help our team pay rent and buy groceries for their families," says Alberto Ochoa, Owner of Revolución Cantina. "It's humbling to ask for help, but I'm so grateful that I did because now we can stay open and pay the generosity forward."

With extreme gratitude, Ochoa and the Revolución Cantina team will begin "paying it forward" in their local community by providing free tacos to the Women's Transitional Living Center (WTLC). In 1976, WTLC opened its doors in Fullerton and gradually grew from an emergency shelter to a multiservice organization dedicated to serving survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking through a three-fold approach: Bridge Housing, Supportive Services, and Prevention Education.

"We believe in the power of compassion and the significant impact a delicious meal can have on uplifting spirits," says Mark Lee, Chief Executive Officer at WTLC. "The heartfelt generosity and support we have received over the years from Alberto and the entire Revolución Cantina team means a lot to our community."

Revolución Cantina is now open for dine-in and take-out operations from Tuesday through Saturday starting at 4:00 p.m. Following local and state COVID-19 regulations, all patrons are welcome to enjoy authentic Mexican cuisine in a friendly, captivating ambiance on their outdoor patio. Weekly special events include Weekday Happy Hour from 5-7 p.m., $15 AYCE Taco Tuesday, BOGO 50% Fajita Wednesday, $2.50 Baja Fish Taco Thursdays, and soon to launch, Weekend Brunch.

About Revolución Cantina:

Revolución Cantina is a family-owned restaurant in Fullerton, California. In business for over 18 years, the staff presents a rich heritage of authentic Mexican cuisine and craft cocktails in a friendly, urban, and captivating ambiance. Revolución Cantina considers all its customers as part of the family and extends gratitude for their support and sharing in the success and joy that is Revolución Cantina. To learn more visit https://www.revolucioncantina.com.

About WTLC

WTLC is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping individuals and families escape the depths of domestic violence and exploitation by prowviding the tools and resources to build self-esteem and empower people for independent living. If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, contact our 24-hour bilingual helpline at (877) 531-5522 or email/text love@wtlc.org. For more information about WTLC, visit www.wtlc.org.

Media Contact:

Rachel SvobodaSunday Brunch Agency rachel@sundaybrunchagency.com 323-609-3270

Related Images

revoluci-n-cantina-logo.png Revolución Cantina Logo Revolución Cantina Logo

Related Links

Revolución Cantina Website

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/revolucion-cantina-receives-aid-from-dave-portnoys-barstool-fund-301244389.html

SOURCE Revolución Cantina