REVOLT Announces New Rap Video Countdown Show - "Off Top"

LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Black-owned independent content platform REVOLT , today announced the launch of Off Top, a modern rap video countdown show with a nostalgic twist hosted by legendary rapper and artist Rapsodyand iconic Hip Hop television and radio personality Big Tigger. As the platform's newest show, Off Top will tap into the Hip Hop community's timeless appreciation for video series to showcase today's hottest music performances along with exclusive interviews to celebrate the creativity of legendary rappers and new and upcoming artists.

Premiering on Friday, July 23 rd, Off Top aims to recognize today's leading talent by showcasing the power and deep meaning in their lyrics, rather than solely their beats. Every episode delivers a list of the top videos from today's hottest rap artists and emerging talent, in addition to freestyle performances and exclusive interviews with Conway The Machine, NLE Choppa, Latto, G Herbo, Lil Tjay, Soulja Boy, Young Dolph & Key Glock, DDG, King Combs, Erica Banks, Yung Bleu, Reason, Buddy, Guapdad 4000 , and more. Rapsody and Big Tigger will also be joined on the couch by media personality DJ Nyla Symone. Debuting during the height of the summer when music enthusiasts would typically flock to festivals, Off Top will celebrate the work of notable artists and bring together the Hip Hop community for an exciting music experience.

"We wanted to create a must-stop destination for Hip Hop's most talented emcees to prove why they deserve to be considered among the best lyricists in the game," said Detavio Samuels, CEO of REVOLT. "It was important that we paired an emcee who represents the best of the present and future with a cultural icon to show what the best of Hip Hop looks like."

Featuring exclusive interviews with legendary musical artists, a rap video countdown and more, the new series will bring fresh content straight to the ears and hearts of REVOLT's viewers. Each episode includes interviews with incredible guests along with special moments in music booths that feature live-fan reactions pulled off of Instagram to create an interactive experience.

"As an artist myself, I love talking about lyrics and appreciating the meaning behind today's hottest beats," said Rapsody, award-winning rapper and host of Off Top. "I'm thrilled to join REVOLT and celebrate the amazing work of today's artists with Off Top - this is going to be an incredible show that viewers won't want to miss."

Putting a modern twist on traditional video series, Off Top further carries out REVOLT's mission in partnering with cultural changemakers to create meaningful content that empowers, inspires and impacts change.

"I'm looking forward to bringing another important production to the fabric of Hip Hop culture," said Big Tigger, iconic Hip Hop television and radio personality and co-host of Off Top. "This new series will be full of can't-miss content, and I'm excited to shine a light on what the latest wave is bringing to REVOLT."

Off Top will premiere on REVOLT's linear TV channel on Friday, July 23 rd at 9pm ET with consecutive episodes airing every Friday.

ABOUT REVOLT TV REVOLT is the leading Black-owned and operated multimedia platform servicing content 24/7 across digital, linear and live media channels. The platform produces rich content and original material with the biggest names in Hip Hop, along with reports of breaking news, current events, trends and announcements within the Black cultural movement and Hip Hop world. REVOLT takes pride in its diversity, both in its mindset and its company makeup, further instilling its dedication to culture within its staff and audiences. Founded by Sean "Diddy" Combs in 2013, REVOLT attracts over 50 Million millennials and Gen Z audiences through their disruptive, authentic material across all platforms. In 2021, REVOLT will launch a brand new digital mobile app where users can view extended releases, live updates from relevant news, exclusive specials and much more. For more information on REVOLT's digital content, please visit https://www.revolt.tv/ and visit https://revolt.tv/listings for local broadcast listings.

