Reviver™ Digital License Plates Now Installed At Best Buy Stores Nationwide

GRANITE BAY, Calif., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ReviverMX, Inc., developer of the world's first digital license plate (DLP), today announced that it has entered into a relationship with Best Buy for the installation of its digital license plates. With about 1,000 retail locations nationwide, Best Buy auto stereo installation departments will perform installation services for Reviver's Rplate ™ and Rplate Pro ™ digital license plates.

"The retail presence of Best Buy provides optimal coverage for us as adoption of our digital license plates ramps across the US," said Neville Boston, Reviver's Founder and CSO. "Working with the Best Buy team has been a fantastic experience. With about 165 locations in California and Arizona to serve our current primary market it's a perfect alignment of our teams geographically and strategically. As more states adopt our digital plates, the Best Buy infrastructure provides us with an immediate path for continued growth," Boston added.

In addition to its personalization features and ability to perform registration renewal through the company's proprietary app, Reviver's Rplate Pro DLP hosts a suite of GPS-linked telematic features. The Rplate Pro requires professional installation to connect the digital license plate to the vehicle's power source. The company's Rplate is battery powered, does not have the telematic suite and can be self-installed or brought to a Best Buy location for installation. "Best Buy has highly skilled professional auto stereo installation teams and modern shops in place across its retail network to perform our installations," said Reviver CEO, Robert Wood. "With robust markets for DLP sales established in California and Arizona, we are in various stages of adoption in eleven other states. The Best Buy alliance is a perfect fit as we accelerate national adoption of our DLPs," Wood concluded.

Reviver's Rplate and Rplate Pro are currently being sold in California and Arizona and are legal for driving across all 50 states. Eleven additional states are actively engaged in various stages of the adoption process. Both products can also be reviewed and purchased through Reviver's website at www.reviver.com

ABOUT REVIVER

ReviverMX, Inc. ("Reviver") is the developer of a proprietary platform that integrates motor vehicle administrations (MVA) with vehicle owners through the company's digital license plates (DLP) and a smart phone app. The platform allows MVAs to digitize vehicle registration renewals and a variety of compliance transactions for potential cost savings to MVAs. Additionally, the platform delivers a growing menu of DLP personalization features that customers manage from their smart phones. Reviver sells two types of DLPs; the Rplate and the Rplate Pro. Both are legal for sale in California and Arizona with eleven states in various stages of adoption. For additional company and product information visit www.reviver.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

ReviverMX, Inc. (The Company) has prepared and provides all of the financial and related information stated herein. The Company makes no express or implied representation or warranty as to projections, estimates, future plans, or forward-looking assumptions or statements, nor as to their attainability or the accuracy and completeness of the assumptions from which they are derived. Projections and estimates of the Company's performance are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and may vary materially from actual results.

