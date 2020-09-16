Revitope Oncology Adds Carsten Reinhardt, A Pioneer Of Modern Immunotherapy, To Its Board Of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Revitope Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company advancing a new class of precision cancer immunotherapies today announced the appointment of life sciences industry veteran Carsten Reinhardt, M.D., Ph.D., to its Board of Directors. Dr. Reinhardt is Managing Director and Chief Development Officer of Immatics Biotechnologies and one of the early pioneers of bispecific T cell therapy.

"I am honored to welcome Dr. Reinhardt to the Revitope Board. Carsten is an accomplished and highly regarded leader in immunotherapy with deep knowledge in tumor target identification and extensive experience bringing biological drugs into the clinic," said Steve Arkinstall, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, Revitope Oncology. "We are thrilled to have his insight and wisdom on the Board as we advance our first-in-class precision cancer immunotherapies to the clinic and explore partnership opportunities to expand the reach of our novel therapeutics."

"Carsten has held impressive leadership roles at several globally respected biopharmaceutical companies that have each had a major impact on the world of bi-specifics and T cell therapies. He is ideally suited to help advance Revitope's strategic plan and vision," said Andrew Allen, M.D., Ph.D., Executive Chairman and Founder, Revitope Oncology.

Dr. Reinhardt is a physician scientist who since 2010 has served as Managing Director and Chief Medical Officer and more recently as Chief Development Officer of Immatics, a German/U.S. company that has pioneered the field of tumor antigen identification (HLA-peptide complexes) and is now primarily focused on T cell therapy against these targets. While at Immatics, he has been intimately involved in successful fundraising including becoming public at NASDAQ as well as forging biopharmaceutical partnerships with Bristol Myers Squibb, GSK, Amgen, Roche and others. Prior to joining Immatics, he was Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Micromet, another pioneering German/U.S. company that drove the field of T-cell engager immunotherapies leading to the first ever FDA regulatory approval of a bispecific antibody (Blincyto ™) and its acquisition in 2012 by Amgen for $1.6B. Dr. Reinhardt medicine at Ludwig-Maximilians University in Munich earning a Ph.D. at the Institute of Immunology in Munich in 1994. He has consulted to a variety of biopharma companies and is a visiting professor at the University of Basel in Pharmaceutical Medicine.

"Revitope has developed an incredibly thoughtful protein engineering approach with a platform that overcomes the inherent limitations and challenges of conventional immunotherapies," said Dr. Reinhardt. "Despite the early success with some hematological cancers, finding specific surface targets for the treatment of solid cancers has been difficult and has hampered the successful translation of bispecific antibodies to the clinic. I strongly believe that the groundbreaking technology Revitope is developing has the potential to finally unlock the benefit of this treatment modality for patients with solid cancers who still desperately need efficacious treatment options."

About Revitope Oncology, Inc.

Revitope Oncology, Inc. is a privately funded cancer therapeutics company with a focus on innovative tumor-specific antibody based biotherapeutics. Based in Cambridge, MA, the company has conceived, engineered, patented and pre-clinically tested novel classes of bispecific antibody therapeutics designed to enable tumor-specific immunotherapy with improved therapeutic efficacy and safety. For more information, please visit revitope.com or contact us at contact.revitope@revitope.com.

