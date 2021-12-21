Revitalist Receives Final Approval From OTC Markets To List On The OTCQB

REVITALIST LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. (" Revitalist" or the " Company") ( CSE:CALM) ( OTC:RVLWF) ( FSE:4DO) is pleased to announce the Company has received official notification from OTC Markets to up-list from Pink Sheet to the OTCQB tier effective as...

REVITALIST LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. (" Revitalist" or the " Company") ( CSE:CALM) ( OTC:RVLWF) ( FSE:4DO) is pleased to announce the Company has received official notification from OTC Markets to up-list from Pink Sheet to the OTCQB tier effective as of December 20, 2021. The OTCQB is a US trading platform that is operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York. The Company will trade on the OTCQB exchange under symbol "RVLWF"; the Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "CALM" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "4DO".

The OTCQB is the premier marketplace for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their US investors. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test, and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

Kathryn Walker, CEO, commented, "We are extremely pleased to report that we have met all qualifications and have been accepted by OTC Markets to up-list from Pink Sheet to the OTCQB tier for trading. Because transparency to shareholders is important to us, we decided it would be in the best interest of our company to meet the stringent qualification process in order to up-list to the OTCQB. We are confident that trading on the OTCQB tier will bring added value to Revitalist shareholders."

ABOUT REVITALIST LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD.

Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd. (CSE:CALM) (OTC:RVLWF) (FSE:4DO) is a publicly traded company, headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, with seven clinics operating across the United States and expanding. Revitalist is dedicated to empowering individuals toward an improved quality of well-being through a combination of comprehensive care and future-centric treatments provided by medical professionals, mental health experts, and chronic pain specialists. Since opening their first clinic in 2018, Revitalist has provided thousands of infusions for patients suffering from treatment-resistant conditions. Additionally, Revitalist offers a number of lifestyle optimization services and vitamin infusions that can bring anyone closer to total wellness. For additional information and to be added to the Company's mailing list, please click here.

