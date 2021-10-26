Revitalist Increases Revenue Capacity With The Signing Of Clinic Lease In Knoxville, TN

Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd. (" Revitalist" or the " Company") ( CSE: CALM) ( OTC: RVLWF) (FSE:4DO) is pleased to announce it has signed an additional lease for space located at 7317 Clinton Hwy, Powell, Tennessee (the "Lease"), the same county...

Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd. (" Revitalist" or the " Company") ( CSE: CALM) ( OTC: RVLWF) (FSE:4DO) is pleased to announce it has signed an additional lease for space located at 7317 Clinton Hwy, Powell, Tennessee (the "Lease"), the same county where the Company founded its flagship location in 2018. The Lease is for an initial five-year period with two, five-year renewal options at the option of Revitalist. Revitalist will initially rent 3,500 square feet and has the right of first refusal (the "ROFR") on an additional 4,500 square feet located on the same premises for a total of 8,000 square feet. Total clinic revenue capacity for the initial 3,500 square foot lease is approximately $3.55 million USD, expanding to $7.1 million USD if the Company were to execute the ROFR on the additional space in the future.

People interested in receiving treatments can contact any of the following five Revitalist clinic locations:

Knoxville, TNAddress: 10608 Flickenger Lane Knoxville, TN 37922Website: https://revitalistclinic.com/ Tel: 865-401-9242

Chattanooga, TNAddress: 5715 Uptain Rd, Suite 200, Chattanooga, TN 37411Website: https://revitalistchattanooga.com/ Tel: 423-220-4738

Johnson City, TNAddress: 110 E Mountcastle Dr Johnson City, TN 37601Website: https://revitalistjohnsoncity.com/ Tel: 423-454-2150

Louisville, KYAddress: 13307 Magisterial Dr, Louisville, KY 40223Website: https://revitalistlouisville.com/ Tel: 502-771-8531

Raleigh, NCAddress: 1418 E Millbrook Rd, Raleigh, NC 27609Website: https://revitalistraleigh.com/ Tel: 984-300-4487

Mrs. Kathryn Walker, CEO, commented, "We are so grateful to the community of Knox County where Revitalist opened its very first clinic in 2018. The demand for our services has exceeded expectations and allowed us to expand with a second location that is expected to open in Q4 of 2021."

ABOUT REVITALIST LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS

Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd. (CSE: CALM) (OTC: RVLWF) (FSE: 4DO) is a publicly traded company, headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, with five clinics operating across the United States and expanding. Revitalist is dedicated to empowering individuals toward an improved quality of well-being through a combination of comprehensive care and future-centric treatments provided by medical professionals, mental health experts, and chronic pain specialists. Since opening their first clinic in 2018, Revitalist has provided thousands of infusions for patients suffering from treatment-resistant conditions. Additionally, Revitalist offers a number of lifestyle optimization services and vitamin infusions that can bring anyone closer to total wellness. For more information, please visit www.revitalist.com or follow us at:

