RevitaLife Contents Recovery & Restoration Invests In Electrostatic Technology To Help Safeguard From Illness-causing Germs

GREENVILLE, N.C., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RevitaLife Contents Recovery & Restoration is proud to announce our recent investment in the Clorox ® Total 360 ® System, an electrostatic sprayer, to provide more comprehensive surface disinfection coverage to help control the spread of germs on hard, non-porous surfaces that can cause illness.

At RevitaLife Contents Recovery & Restoration, we are committed to doing everything we can to help enhance the safety and well-being of our customers' building occupants all year round. With the Clorox ® Total 360 ® System, we have enhanced our infection control offerings and protocols to help control the spread of germs on hard, non-porous surfaces that can cause illness including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

"Our goal at RevitaLife Contents Recovery & Restoration is to help our customers' safeguard the environment for their visitors by offering one of the best disinfection technology available and most effective infection control protocols available," said Chris Miles, Owner of RevitaLife Contents Recovery & Restoration. "The Clorox ® Total 360 ® System allows us to more effectively and efficiently cover high-touch and hard-to-reach surfaces for more comprehensive disinfection."

The Clorox ® Total 360 ® System works by charging and atomizing the Clorox ® disinfecting or sanitizing solution, delivering a powerful flow of charged droplets that are attracted to surfaces with a force stronger than gravity. This allows the disinfecting or sanitizing product to reach and uniformly coat surfaces, including areas where conventional trigger sprays may easily miss.

RevitaLife Contents Recovery & Restoration currently uses the Clorox ® Total 360 ® System on hard, non-porous surfaces to treat a wide variety of our clients' facilities from commercial facilities to churches. The system can be used on hard, non-porous surfaces* from restroom sinks and stalls, desks and tabletops, door handles and light switches, and even a computer mouse and keyboard.

"The Clorox ® Total 360 ® System enables us to do our job better and help provide our customers with greater peace of mind," added Miles. "We are proud to serve our local community with this top technology and provide them with an extra layer of enhanced protection against the spread of germs that can cause illness."

The Clorox Total 360 ® Disinfectant Cleaner 1 used with the Clorox ® Total 360 ® System has been approved by the EPA to kill SARS-CoV-2 on hard, non-porous surfaces.

To learn more about the Clorox ® Total 360 ® System, please visit www.CloroxTotal360.com.

*Consult the EPA approved master label for full list of approved use sites and surfaces.

RevitaLife Contents Recovery & Restoration has been providing contents restoration services in eastern N.C. since 2008. The backbone of RevitaLife started as a textile restoration service provider and has since expanded its services and they are now a full service restoration company. The mission and vision of RevitaLife Contents Recovery & Restoration is realized in its Core Values as we operate with Integrity, Reliability, Empathy, Humility, & Excellence. To learn more, visit www.RevitaLifeinc.com.

