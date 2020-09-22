Revision Of Lists Of Electors Has Begun

Electors in Toronto Centre and York Centre can register or check their voter information online GATINEAU, QC, Sept.

Elections Canada has started revising the preliminary lists of electors for all polling divisions in Toronto Centre ( Ontario ) and York Centre ( Ontario ). Preliminary lists of electors are produced using information in the National Register of Electors.

Electors can use Elections Canada's Online Voter Registration Service to register, check or update their address. Given the current pandemic, Elections Canada strongly encourages electors to take advantage of online services. They can also contact the Elections Canada office in their riding or call 1-800-463-6868 for more information.

Elections Canada will mail a voter information card to each registered elector in Toronto Centre and York Centre. Most electors are already correctly registered and should receive a voter information card in the mail by Tuesday, October 13 , though there may be delays depending on when polling locations are identified.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

