ReverseLogix Announces Expansion Of Leadership To Propel Rapid Growth And Market Expansion

BURLINGAME, Calif., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ReverseLogix Corp., the leading cloud-based platform to automate reverse logistics for e-commerce brands, third-party logistics providers and manufacturers, today announced the appointments of Chuck Fuerst as Vice President of Marketing and Nitin Donde as Vice President of Engineering. The announcement comes on the heels of the company raising $20 million in its first-round of external funding through Cambridge Capital.

"We are excited to welcome these outstanding leaders to the team," said ReverseLogix Founder and CEO Gaurav Saran.

ReverseLogix's has built a proprietary, cloud-based Returns Management System (RMS) that helps e-commerce companies, third-party logistics providers, and manufacturers manage every aspect of returns, repairs, and after-sales care. By automating and optimizing reverse logistics processes with AI and machine learning, ReverseLogix's customers can achieve a significant reduction in operating costs and increase customer satisfaction, while also achieving enhanced visibility and adherence to complex service level requirements - all in one centralized platform.

As Vice President of Marketing, Fuerst will leverage his track record of helping SaaS companies achieve peak growth through integrated marketing, demand generation, and go-to-market strategy. Before joining ReverseLogix, Fuerst served as the Director of Product Marketing at Plex Systems, a SaaS-based ERP platform. Previously Fuerst was the Vice President of Marketing for 3Gtms, a hypergrowth transportation management system (TMS) start-up, led Product Strategy for HighJump, and held marketing leadership positions at Lawson Software (now Infor), and RSM.

As Vice President of Engineering, Donde will bring his 30+ years of experience in enterprise software and deep expertise in cloud, data warehousing, integration, and data management to scale ReverseLogix's development efforts. Donde was formerly the Founder and CEO of Imanis Data, Inc., an enterprise data management company powered by machine learning. Previously, Donde served as executive vice president of engineering at Aster Data Systems. Prior to Aster Data Systems, Donde was the vice president of engineering at EMC, Kazeon, and Intransa.

"We are excited to welcome these outstanding leaders with proven track records of operational excellence at growth stage companies to our expanding team. Chuck and Nitin's collective knowledge & experience will be tremendously valuable as we continue to lead the returns management market into the future," said ReverseLogix Founder and CEO Gaurav Saran.

About ReverseLogix:ReverseLogix Corp. is the leading cloud-based platform to automate end-to-end reverse logistics for e-commerce brands, third-party logistics providers, and manufacturers. ReverseLogix's centralized, highly configurable, modular SaaS platform is designed to manage every aspect of returns, repairs and after-sales care for all reverse logistics ecosystem players. With the rise in e-commerce, and the unique demands relating to returns and reverse logistics, ReverseLogix is poised to be at the forefront of innovation in a $1 trillion global market.

Founded in 2014 as a pioneer in SaaS-based centralized returns management, ReverseLogix is on the cutting-edge of solving reverse logistics challenges holistically. ReverseLogix is headquartered in Burlingame, California and serves top brands in all major verticals globally.

